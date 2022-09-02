Bush cops save emu chick from unpleasant fate

An orphaned emu chick has been saved from an unpleasant fate thanks to the quick-thinking actions of two police officers near Alpha, 250km east of Longreach.
The frightened chick darted out in front of the patrol vehicle Jericho Acting Senior Constable Diana Verstandig and Alpha Acting Sergeant Paul Jackson's were driving, before running towards a herd of cattle.
While Mr Jackson scared the cows away, Ms Verstandig scooped up little Eugene who was sheltering in the red dust cloud kicked up by countless hooves.
Eugene was not in a good way until Mr Jackson gave him some water which made him perk right up.
The officers rang local wildlife carers who took Eugene under their wing and nursed him back to health.
It's just one example of the beauty and harshness Ms Verstandig sees in the Australian outback every day.
"I'm just so glad we were in the right place at the right time to save little Eugene - he has raised our spirits enormously and he'll be Jericho station's new mascot," Ms Verstandig said.
Ms Verstandig spent just over a year in Brisbane's bayside before going bush, and after three years in the region, she hasn't looked back.
"I love everything about country policing and the opportunity to go west has presented me with so much fulfilment," she said.
"I am a better policewoman for it and that's thanks to close support of my crew and the community."
Mr Jackson has close to eighteen years in the job, but Eugene's rescue was a first after spending many years in regional towns from Millaa Millaa to the Atherton Tablelands to Bedourie and Birdsville in the state's northwest.
