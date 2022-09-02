Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bush cops save emu chick from unpleasant fate

Updated September 2 2022 - 3:28am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpha Acting Sergeant Paul Jackson nurses Eugene after the rescue. Pictures QPS

An orphaned emu chick has been saved from an unpleasant fate thanks to the quick-thinking actions of two police officers near Alpha, 250km east of Longreach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.