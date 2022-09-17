Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef
Free

Developing risk strategies

By Future Beef
September 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Along with workshops and training opportunities, one-on-one assistance is on offer to help primary producers complete a Farm Business Resilience Checklist.

Whether you are managing drought or have just come out of drought conditions, planning and adapting to climate risks are a vital part of business planning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.