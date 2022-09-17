Whether you are managing drought or have just come out of drought conditions, planning and adapting to climate risks are a vital part of business planning.
The Farm Business Resilience Program (FBRP) supports business planning by identifying goals, business and climate risks and strategies to manage these risks.
The FBRP is delivered through the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), Queensland Farmers' Federation, Growcom and CANEGROWERS.
Within DAF, the GrazingFutures Livestock Business Resilience Project has partnered with rural financial counselling services and natural resource management groups to provide a comprehensive whole-of-business extension program which is flexible to producers' individual needs.
Along with workshops and other training opportunities, one-on-one assistance is on offer to help primary producers complete a Farm Business Resilience Checklist and develop a Farm Business Resilience Plan.
DAF senior principal beef extension officer Joe Rolfe said more than 950 producers had received one-on-one support from the GrazingFutures Livestock Business Resilience Project this year.
"Along with one-on-one assistance, we're running workshops and other training opportunities to help producers develop a Farm Business Resilience Plan," he said.
"There may be actions and strategies identified in your business plan that could improve your business operation, such as building new water infrastructure and fodder storages.
"While not all actions identified may require a direct financial commitment, some of these actions may be considered for funding."
For more information visit daf.qld.gov.au/drought or phone 13 25 23.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
