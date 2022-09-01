Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rain postpones first day of Birdsville Races

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 1 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The aerial view of the running of the Birdsville Races. Picture Birdsville Races website.

The running of the 140th Birdsville Races due to get underway on Friday, has been postponed due to rain.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.