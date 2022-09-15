Preparing northern pastures and cattle for the wet season is a key tactic to boost productivity in beef businesses.
As the end of the dry season approaches, northern beef producers will be trying to maintain as much ground cover as possible going into the 2022/2023 wet season.
As plants can only use water when it becomes available as soil moisture, maximising rainfall infiltration through ground cover is critical.
Producers are advised to maintain ground cover of more than 50 per cent in the lead-up to the wet season.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) Western Australia development officer Matthew Fletcher said now was an extremely good time to start planning for the upcoming wet season.
"At the start of the wet season, grasses produce green leaf from energy stored in roots," he said.
"If new shoots are continuously grazed and plants don't have an opportunity to replenish energy reserves, the reserves will run out and grasses die.
"This is an example of how desirable perennial grasses such as Mitchell grass (Astrebla species), ribbon grass (Chrysopogon fallax) and curly blue/bundle-bundle grass (Dichanthium fecundum) can be removed from a grazing system.
"Experience suggests once these plants are removed it is very difficult to get them back."
There are several things producers can do to get the best out of the wet season opportunity.
"Aligning stock numbers with available feed is the number one thing to do," Mr Fletcher said.
"There is little benefit emptying paddock A into paddock B to achieve a wet season spell when paddock B is already stocked to capacity.
"The benefit gained from spelling one paddock comes at the expense of overgrazing the other.
"This leads to bare ground, erosion, reduced infiltration and reduced desirable grasses in the overgrazed paddock."
Managing stock and having control over grazing is also essential in the lead up to the wet season, according to Mr Fletcher.
"Cattle preferentially graze the more productive, palatable pastures and if the opportunity presents, they will find their way back to these areas every time," he said.
"Keeping cattle out of preferentially-grazed areas over the wet season will enable palatable grasses to grow biomass (ground cover), set seed and replenish root reserves ready for grazing the next dry season.
"Fire is also a useful tool for encouraging stock onto underutilised areas."
Dr Kevin Bell is the technical innovations manager at Pardoo station in WA's Pilbara region.
He said there were several key management decisions Pardoo makes to prepare the cattle and land for the wet season, including spelling pastures and undertaking a controlled burning regime.
"Our usual program would aim to spell approximately 30 per cent of our country in the wet season," he said.
"But this is dependent on the type of wet season we have.
"We incorporate spelling pastures with a controlled cool burn on an as-needed basis.
"Much of Pardoo is spinifex pasture, and so usually every four to five years we would anticipate burning designated areas.
"As spinifex pasture becomes of low value and difficult - or impossible - to graze the older it is, a cool burn removes accumulated dead and "stemmy" plant material and restores fresh high-quality leaf.
"It also provides an opportunity for new plants to germinate."
Dr Bell said burning was achieved close to the wet season when humid conditions commenced and when weather conditions were favourable.
There are other useful things a cool fire can achieve on the northern rangelands.
"Burning also helps to remove some of the unwanted plants such as wattle and poverty bush," Dr Bell said.
"Burning this helps to open up more ground for spinifex pastures."
At Pardoo station, heifers are prioritised in management decisions and paddocks are stocked at an appropriate rate matched to feed availability.
"We try and place heifers into the paddocks spelled over the previous wet season," Dr Bell said.
"The fresh plant growth is of good quality and, if cattle numbers are conservative, the spinifex provides excellent nutrition.
"An appropriate stocking rate is required to meet a happy medium."
To enable spelling, cattle have to graze somewhere over the wet season in the northern rangelands.
So, producers should look for a paddock in good to fair condition (A-B condition).
Mr Fletcher said these paddocks would have the resilience to maintain ground cover with grasses able to tolerate grazing by the cattle.
"Once the wet season starts, cattle will generally spread out and minimise overgrazing," he said.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
