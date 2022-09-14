If you are responsible for buying bulls for a business, your selections will have an influence on the genetic direction and profitability of the herd in question for more than a decade.
Relying on visual appeal can be an expensive gamble.
Luckily, there are a host of tools that can help you make more informed, objective decisions.
When purchasing a bull, you are ultimately buying a package of genes.
In order to pass on these genetics, the bull must first and foremost be fertile.
A veterinary bull breeding soundness evaluation (VBBSE) or BULLCHECK uses a set of standards developed by the Australian Cattle Veterinarians to identify risk factors for a bull's future fertility.
Before purchasing a bull, you should ask the seedstock producer for a BULLCHECK report, including a morphology assessment, so you have a clear understanding of the level of risk associated with using the bull for a particular purpose.
It's also a good idea to ask seedstock producers about the selection pressure they apply to their herd, if bulls are PI (persistenly infected)-tested free and their routine vaccination and biosecurity programs.
Clear, written breeding objectives will help you focus on where you want your business to head and what traits you need to consider and place emphasis on.
Determining the breeding objectives of prospective seedstock suppliers is also recommended.
Estimated breeding values (EBVs), which provide an estimate of an animal's genetic merit for a particular trait, have been available for more than 30 years to help drive genetic improvement.
Research projects and demonstration sites conducted across various years, locations and breeds have clearly shown EBVs provide an accurate prediction of genetic merit, with the expected difference in the progeny and the actual difference closely aligning for various traits.
Calculating EBVs
Included in the calculation of EBVs are the animal's own performance, the performance of known relatives, the heritability of each trait, the relationship between the different traits and - in some breeds (five at present) - genomic (DNA) information.
EBVs can be expressed as a positive, negative or zero value. It is important to remember a negative value doesn't always denote being undesirable.
This is certainly the case for the fertility trait "days to calving", where a more negative figure is favourable.
You cannot currently compare EBVs across breeds (such as Santa Gertrudis versus Droughtmaster).
But research projects are being undertaken to drive development of multi-breed EBVs (such as Repronomics, Southern Multibreed and the Northern BIN Steer Projects).
Using EBVs
Determine the most appropriate selection index for your breeding objectives and production system - giving consideration to individual EBVs where relevant - and use this to establish a shortlist of genetically desirable animals.
EBVs can be found on the BREEDPLAN or relevant breed society websites.
Here you can find comprehensive information about how the bull you are looking to buy stacks up across the varying traits, dam history and any genetic conditions of concern.
When using online sale catalogues, you can enter minimum and maximum EBVs to quickly identify animals that are genetically suited to your requirements.
Spend ample time appraising each shortlisted animal for temperament and structural soundness, excluding those that are unsuitable for your long-term breeding program.
When purchasing, implement measures to minimise risk to your new sire(s) and the overall business.
Tools such as BULLCHECK and EBVs significantly minimise the guesswork and, in turn, the risk to your business.
They give you the power to make positive changes this coming bull buying season.
You can start preparing now by:
For assistance, contact Department of Agriculture and Fisheries beef extension officer Tim Emery.
You can also learn more through Meat & Livestock Australia's BreedingEDGE workshop and by visiting the FutureBeef, BREEDPLAN, TBTS/SBTS or MLA's genetics hub.
This article was produced by FutureBeef - a collaboration between Meat & Livestock Australia and the Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australian agriculture departments.
