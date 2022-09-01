Santa Gertrudis record broken at first Nioa, RL Pastoral sale

The Nioa and RL Pastoral Company production sale could not have asked for a better inaugural event, breaking the Australian Santa Gertrudis record early in the catalogue at Talgai Homestead, Allora, on Thursday.
Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon of RL Pastoral Company, Mayfield, Kyogle, NSW, sold top-priced bull, Riverina Roland Sanchez, for $160,000 to a partnership comprising Rob and Eliza Nioa of Nioa Pastoral Company, Allora, and Clinton Wheatley from WA.
The previous Santa record of $150,000 was set in September 2021 at Yarrawonga's bull sale when Scott and Wendy Ferguson, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby bought Yarrawonga Katmandu from Andrew Bassingthwaighte, Yarrawonga, Wallumbilla.
The homozygous poll 21-month-old Roland Sanchez weighs 902kg, has a scrotal circumference of 40cm, P8 and rib fat measurements of 12mm and 9mm respectively, eye muscle area of 136sq cm and 4.8 per cent in the IMF.
He is sired by the 2019 record price Santa bull Red Doc Never Better sold in the US for A$197,000, and is the first son of this sire to be offered for sale in Australia.
He is the son of Yulgilbar Nightingale who sold to Mr Wheatley.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, 48 bulls were offered and 44 sold, averaging $17,568 to top at $160,000.
One heifer was offered and sold for $8000, and three flushes were offered and sold to average $6666 and top at $8000.
Second-top price was Nioa Ronaldo, offered by Nioa Pastoral and purchased by RL Pastoral for $55,000.
More to come.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
