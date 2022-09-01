Emergency services are currently on the scene of a serious incident involving a tractor at a private Willow Vale property.
The incident occurred on Baileys Mountain Road south of Brisbane earlier this afternoon.
It is understood the tractor rolled with the occupant sustaining critical injuries.
More to come.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
