THE 1747 hectare (4317 acre) Western Downs property Pinora West has sold at auction for a red hot $8.4 million.
The price paid by the Bradshaw family from Wandoan is equal to about $4808/ha ($1946/acre).
Bidding opened at $5.5m with four of the nine parties registered to bid active at the auction. There had been 18 inspections of the property in the run up to Thursday's auction.
Located 27km north west of Jackson and 67km south of Wandoan, the freehold property offered by Adrian and Marion Sharp comprises of brigalow, belah and bottletree country with dark soils, with ironbark on low rises.
The property is estimated to fatten 400 to 450 steers has been very well developed and has prolific stands of improved pastures including buffel, bambatsi, Gatton panic, and Rhodes grass.
About 280ha of Pinora West has previously been farmed, with this area now returned to grass.
Water is supplied from a mains powered bore, which services tanks that supply troughs and the homestead. There is also a large dam equipped with a diesel engine and pump as a backup as well as nine other dams.
The steel cattle yards feature a curved race leading to undercover CIA Immobilizer crush and weighbox, and a steel loading race with walkway.
The five bedroom, two bathroom main homestead is set in attractive lawns and gardens that include bougainvilleas and fruit trees. Other improvements include a three bedroom cottage, a 42x14.8m steel machinery shed/workshop, and 12x9m stables.
The marketing of Pinora West was handled by Joe Keppell and Darryl Langton from Nutrien Harcourts.
