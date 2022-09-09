The Droughtmaster has been integral to Godwin Cattle Company's beef cattle breeding enterprise for two decades.
Sid and Tricia Godwin and their four children Annalee, Sylvia, Riley and Jared, run the business from two properties situated south west of Springsure, Tanderra, and Welcome, which have been in the family for many years.
The Godwins also bought Silverleigh, between Banana and Theodore, in 2008, while Hamilton, previously known as Deearne, is situated east of Taroom, was purchased in 2019. Red Range and Laurel Downs, also east of Taroom, were added in 2021.
Mr Godwin said the 2022 season has been great.
"Rainfall was marginal during summer but from May on we've received well above average rainfall across all properties. We've seldom gone more than two weeks without another weather pattern bringing more useful rain. The cattle are doing really well, especially now that the days have gotten longer and at times warmer, which is encouraging pasture to respond on the back of severe frosts," he said.
The family has used Droughtmaster bulls for 20 years.
"They're hardy, low maintenance, easy to finish and thrive in our environment."
In the past two years the Godwins have also been putting Simmentals over some of their cows.
"This appears to be going very well. It provides us with a softer, faster finishing animal for slaughter. Though we don't intend to join any of the crossbred females."
The Godwin also farm on Tanderra, with wheat and sorghum typically grown for use in grain assisting cattle their dry cattle.
"This allows for consistent turnover all year round at Tanderra and Welcome. However, a combination of high grain prices, good unseasonable rain and the purchase of more country at the end of last year has allowed us to pasture fatten and sell most of our grain."
He said they try and finish the bulk of their cattle and carry them to slaughter.
"Depending on the season and volume of grain we have at our disposal we quite often sell our females to feedlots and restockers, though with the recent properties we've acquired at Taroom we've even sent young cattle to store markets."
The Godwins bought 10 bulls from the Carnarvon Classic sale last year.
"There was a strong, quality lineup of bulls offered. the Rolleston yards is a convenient location for us and the opportunity to purchase sires from these quality studs all in the one location was hard to pass up.
"I was very happy with the selection of bulls that came home and they have held up very well. We join all year round so it's important to have a sire that has the ability and want to work all year."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
