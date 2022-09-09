Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Droughtmasters essential to Godwin's program

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Droughtmaster bulls have been used in the Godwin Pastoral Company herd for two decades with Sid Godwin praising the breed's hardiness, and ease of maintenance and finishing in their country. Picture supplied.

The Droughtmaster has been integral to Godwin Cattle Company's beef cattle breeding enterprise for two decades.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.