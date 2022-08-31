The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has suspended the licence of Barcaldine trainer Todd Austin and his jockey Ric McMahon after it investigated the alleged use of a jigger at trackwork at Birdsville, this week.
In a statement released on Wednesday night, QRIC stated the duo had been suspended and a steward's inquiry was ongoing.
The major investigation started after a picture was posted online of a jockey allegedly holding a jigger in his hand as he rode trackwork at Birdsville ahead of their cup carnival
A jigger is a handheld device that can deliver an electric shock to a horse and is used in a bid to improve performance.
Todd Austin is a well known trainer and has won three Birdsville Cups in the past 10 years having previously won the race with Primed in 2013, with French Hussler in 2019 and with Echo Point in in the earlier 2022 meeting.
This year's cup nomination Hemmerle would have given him his fourth Birdsville Cup win, had it crossed the line in time.
Ric McMahon is also a leading country jockey, having won the state's champion country jockey title last season.
QRIC commissioner Shane Gillard said QRIC took allegations of animal cruelty very seriously.
"One of QRIC's key functions is to safeguard the welfare of any animal involved in racing, and we will take all steps necessary to protect animals involved in racing," he said.
"If a licence is suspended, a participant cannot partake in any activity relevant to the licence category they hold."
