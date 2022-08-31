Queensland Country Life
Barcaldine trainer Todd Austin and his jockey Ric McMahon suspended during Birdsville track work

By Helen Walker
Updated August 31 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
An image was taken of a jockey with what appears to be a battery operated device. Picture: Supplied

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has suspended the licence of Barcaldine trainer Todd Austin and his jockey Ric McMahon after it investigated the alleged use of a jigger at trackwork at Birdsville, this week.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

