FORMER Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Kevin Martin was in the headlines again this week although this time around it was an Australian White ram that caught his eye.
The Victorian stud principal, who appeared on the hit TV Show in 2012, secured the top selling ram at the Doonkami Australian White stud's second annual ram sale on Wednesday.
Advertisement
More than 25 registered bidders gathered at the Baker family's Yetman property, while many more followed the sale online via AuctionsPlus, to get their hands on the eight stud rams, 75 flock rams and 121 ewes on offer during Wednesday's sale.
In the breakdown, eight stud rams sold at an average of $5062, 74 flock rams sold at an average of $2621 and 121 ewes sold at an average of $382.
However, it was the fifth stud ram in the catalogue ET 210010, that topped the sale when it was knocked down for $10,000 to Mr Martin and his Jackmar Australian White Sheep stud, Adelaide Lead, Victoria.
Read Also:
Mr Martin said the August-born son of the T190205 Tw ram and out of the 190064 dam will be put to work in his emerging stud, which is based near Maryborough, in the coming months.
"I guess you could call us a bit of a boutique stud in that we are just getting going and currently have about 60 or 70 stud ewes," he said.
"The ram has got really good structure, good weight for age and the pedigree to back it up.
"When you're talking about value for money and a ram that will help our stud get to where want to be, you can't really go wrong with Doonkami."
The former TV farmer was among a wide variety of buyers from across Victoria, NSW and Queensland, all of whom were keen to take home their share of the draft.
"For us, this ram will be just about ideal and will go out with all of our stud ewes," Mr Martin said.
"We'll give him a couple of weeks to settle in at home before our main joining in November.
"This is the first time I've bought from the Bakers, even though I have known them for quite a while, but I am confident this ram will provide what we need to continue to build on our herd."
Wednesday's live-auction sale was conducted by Elders, Goondiwindi, and GPS Rural with AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.