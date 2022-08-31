Queensland Country Life
Roma Brahman and Queenslander sale makes a top price of $17,000

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 31 2022 - 9:00am
Representing Samari Plains, Sally Sweetman is pictured with the sale's top priced bull, Samari Plains Ranger. Picture: Sally Gall

Buyers were selective in their purchases at the Roma Brahman and Queenslander sale on Wednesday afternoon, paying to a top price of $17,000 for an overall sale average of $6440.

