Buyers were selective in their purchases at the Roma Brahman and Queenslander sale on Wednesday afternoon, paying to a top price of $17,000 for an overall sale average of $6440.
Forty-six per cent of the total catalogue, or 25 of the 54 bulls offered, was cleared at the hour-long sale.
Mitchell's Rowly and Jenny Walker, Iwona Partnership, were the successful buyers of the top Brahman bull on offer, Samari Plains Ranger, bred by Roma's Keith and Annabelle Wilson.
The homozygous polled 21-month-old red Brahman weighed 682kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 127 square centimetres, a scrotal circumference of 40.5 centimetres, and semen morphology of 82 per cent.
He had been sired by Fern Hills B Romeo 2764.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Sally Sweetman said Ranger was extra quiet.
"He'll be going to a good home - the Walkers have bought lots of our bulls in the past," she said.
They also purchased Samari Plains Mulherin for $9000, a son of Jomanda Hallmark who weighed 680kg, had an EMA of 131sq cm, a scrotal circumference of 39cm, and semen morphology of 79pc.
The second top price for the 44 Brahmans offered was $11,000, paid by RJ and EL Hay of Aramac, buying Samari Plains Pascall, who was sired by Samari Plains Nelson 1577.
Pascall had a weight of 772kg next to his name, as well as P8 and rib fat figures of 13 and 11mm, an EMA of 130sq cm, a scrotal circumference of 39.5cm, and semen morphology of 91pc.
Some 48pc of the Brahmans catalogued for six vendors were sold under the hammer, resulting in an average price of $6429.
Roma's Peter Campbell topped the Queenslander side of the sale, outlaying $11,000 to secure Samari Rawhide, also offered by the Wilson family.
His sire was Boiling Springs Oklahoma and he weighed in at 750kg, with an EMA of 134sq cm, a scrotal circumference of 41cm, and a semen morphology of 80pc.
Mr Campbell said he'd bought a number of Queenslander bulls, a pink-nosed, polled, tropical breed with Brahman characteristics, because he was trying to keep to a more flat-backed animal.
He recently purchased a number of Angus and Charbray PTIC heifers, which he plans to put the bulls with at a later date.
Known as a Merino sheep breeder at Wyambeh, he said he was struggling to maintain lambing percentages in the wake of wild dog attacks, with 60km more exclusion fence to put up, hence his decision to stock up with more cattle.
He finished the sale with three Queenslander bulls.
The four bulls, 40pc of the Queenslander catalogue, sold for an average of $6500.
Brett and Di Griffin, Mitchell, were the sale's volume buyer, taking home five of the Brahman bulls offered, from four different vendors.
Three of the bulls were sold under the hammer through AuctionsPlus, to the Bauer family, Greendale, Tambo, and to Simstock Agencies, Longreach.
Buyers in the ring came from Cooladdi, Moura, Injune and Aramac, as well as local areas.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
