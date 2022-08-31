Parliamentary infighting surrounding the confidentiality agreement concerning the changes of the Environmental Protection Act continues with the state government yet to make a decision about the final contents or introduction of any amendments to the bill.
Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said where any bill was introduced, it would go through a consultation process via the parliamentary committee system.
AgForce came out fighting last week and accused Warrego MP Ann Leahy of "using farmers as political pawns", after she claimed the organisation was in secret cahoots with the state government.
AgForce has signed an informal confidentiality agreement to be part of early consultation regarding proposed changes to the Environmental Protection Act.
Ms Leahy claims the legislation will give bureaucrats the power to shut down mining and farming projects and force farmers to cut the number of livestock they own.
But AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said the allegations were absurd.
"It saddens me to see farmers being used as pawns in a game of political point scoring," he said.
"There is no secret deal between AgForce and government, nor do we have any knowledge of any broad proposals to place more draconian laws across industry. To suggest otherwise is disingenuous at best.
"AgForce remains engaged as strongly as possibly with the government of the day on the issues that matter to members."
"We signed it in order to have a seat at the table as early as possible, and out of good faith that the outcomes will benefit our members.
"Any so-called 'secrecy' is only temporary, and we would never be involved in anything that would adversely affect producers."
Mr Guerin said if politicians wanted to add constructively to important conversations, AgForce believed there was a better way to do it than spreading mistruths.
The opposition's spokesperson for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Tony Perrett, said the "government's secret plan" to force farmers to cut the number of livestock they own should send shivers down the spine of each and every Queenslander.
"It will see the Queensland government dictate what graziers and landholders can do with their land," Mr Perrett said.
"And it is a sovereign risk of the highest order, and they aren't the words of the opposition, these are the words of incredibly concerned industry bodies.
"These industry bodies have broken their silence to voice concerns about legislation that will destroy agriculture in Queensland.
"This proposed legislation will place further regulatory control over hard working Queensland primary producers."
Mr Perrett said both the Premier and her Environment Minister had the opportunity to dismiss the issue on two separate occasions.
