Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Environmental Protection Act debate continues

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated August 31 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Parliamentary infighting surrounding the confidentiality agreement concerning the changes of the Environmental Protection Act continues with the state government yet to make a decision about the final contents or introduction of any amendments to the bill.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.