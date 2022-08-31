Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Western producers share late August rainfall totals as new records set

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:34am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Curley, Gipsy Plains, Cloncurrry recorded 36mm in the gauge by Tuesday morning. Picture by Jacqueline Curley.

Widespread unseasonal rainfall was recorded across large parts of western Queensland earlier this week as outback locals look to awake to a soggy start to spring.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.