Widespread unseasonal rainfall was recorded across large parts of western Queensland earlier this week as outback locals look to awake to a soggy start to spring.
For some districts it was the largest August fall in more than a century.
The Bureau of Meteorology predicted a high chance of above average rainfall this spring while the chance of a La Nia returning had also increased to around 70 per cent.
It warned Queenslanders that the fortnight from August 29 could see at least double the average chance of unusually high rainfall.
Around 30 to 70 mm was recorded in places for the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday.
It was so rare that for Longreach (35.6 mm), Muttaburra (64 mm) and Winton (68.9 mm), it was the wettest August day since 1947 and well above their normal average.
Camooweal's 51.4mm was Weatherzone's wettest August day since 1893 and close to 18 times its long-term August monthly average of 2.9 mm.
Producers were quick to share their rainfall totals on Facebook via Who Got The Rain?.
Jacqueline and Robert Curley of Gipsy Plains in the Cloncurry region received 36mm by Tuesday morning with most of the property enjoying a shower.
Jenny Gordon of El Kantara, Longreach shared 25mm had fallen at her place as of 9am yesterday.
The Drovers Camp of Camooweal recorded over 40mm in the gauge as the Drover's Camp Festival wrapped up last weekend.
"Well the heavens did open up and delivered 46mm," a post shared on their Facebook page read.
Julie Groves recorded 26mm at Haughton Vale south of Jundah.
Eugenie Cluff of Gideon Park, Winton shared that 60mm of "beautiful slow soaking rain" had fallen overnight by Tuesday.
