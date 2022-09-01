Rainfall across western parts of the state brought plenty of optimism to the cattle market at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the steer price peaked at 732c/kg.
CQLX combined Agents saw a slight decreased yarding yesterday with 2,749 head offered, comprising of 1,948 Steers, 646 Heifers, 125 Cows, 6 Cows & Calves and 24 Bulls.
Cattle were drawn from Bowen in the North through Clermont and Moura and south to Miriam Vale.
Joel Dawson of Brian Dawson Auctions said it was a very mixed yarding in parts.
"Most cattle were well bred and with an increase in buyer attendance and limits, prices improved for most of the sale," Mr Dawson said.
"The buyer panel for processors saw a full attendance of operating buyers for the first time in weeks which was reflected in sale averages."
Bezuma's top pen of eight Brahman cross steers, had an average weight of 435kg, and sold for 424.2c/kg, or $1847/hd.
Ray White Rural's Gary Wendt of Gracemere said several lines of cattle significantly dearer in comparison to previous sales.
"The cow job remained strong, with the 125 cows sold selling to firm to slightly dearer on the day," Mr Wendt said.
Other highlights in the steer category included Brian Kelly of Lonsdale at Baralaba, selling 261 cross steers, which sold to a top of 648.2c/kg, for a pen of Charolais cross steers.
At 87 years old, Mr Kelly had been operating at the Gracemere saleyards for more than 20 years.
He buys weaner steers in Emerald, and feeds them on, before offloading them after 12 months.
As of early Wednesday morning, 24 bulls, over 500kg, sold to a top of 370.20c/kg, average 325c/kg, or $2208/hd.
Mickey bulls were still be weighed, but 16 head offered were selling to a top of 400.2c/kg. The cow market remained firm to dearer, with 125 cows sold to a top of 394.20c/kg, average 346c/kg, or $1693/hd.
Weaner steers, under 200kg, topped at 732c/kg, while heavy feeder steers sold for 434c/kg.
Heifers, 200-280kg, sold for a top of 580c/kg, while heifers weighing 400kg-500kg sold to a top of 470c/kg.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo sold Brangus cross steers for 446c/kg weighing 420kg to return $1,876/hd.
Hick family of Bezuma Pastoral Co, Jambin, sold weighed 409kg, averaged 411c/kg, and returned $1814/hd.
A Hobson, Banana sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 592c/kg weighing 342kg to return $2,025/hd.
VV and JR Radel, Thangool sold EU Angus Hereford cross steers for 644c/kg weighing 334kg to return $2,153/hd.
B Kelly, Baralaba sold a run of 261 crossbred steers topping at 626c/kg weighing 323kg to return $2,004/hd.
G Perry, Nine Mile sold Droughtmaster EU weaner steers to average 678c/kg to top 296kg to return $2,011/hd.
G Frankish, Mornish sold Brangus weaner steers for 620c/kg weighing 291kg to return $1,806/hd.
N and L Ralph, Baralaba sold Shorthorn cross steers for 700c/kg weighing 268kg to return $1,876/hd.
P Czislowski, Yeppoon sold Brangus weaner steers for 688c/kg weighing 232kg to return $1,600/hd.
A and L Angel, Bowen sold Brangus Cross weaner steers for 656c/kg weighing 230kg to return $1,511/hd.
L and W Harder, Etna Creek sold Droughtmaster cows for 351c/kg weighing 568kg to return $1,994/hd.
A.M and E.H McCartney, Marlborough sold Brahman cows for 394c/kg averaging 552kg to return $2,176/hd.
B and K Riley, Nankin sold Brangus heifers for 542c/kg weighing 276kg to return $1,496/hd.
J and S Schneider, Yaamba Sold Brangus Heifers for 548c/kg weighing 265kg to return $1,457/hd.
L and R Booth, Raglan Sold Brangus Heifers for 564c/kg weighing 253kg to return $1,427/hd.
P Czislowski, Yeppoon Sold Brangus Heifers to average 552c/kg weighing 216kg to return $1,192/hd
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
