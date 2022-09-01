Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Nine Mile Droughtmaster EU weaner steers average 678c/kg at Gracemere

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 1 2022 - 5:19am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Perry of Nine Mile sold Droughtmaster EU weaner steers to average 678c/kg to top 296kg to return $2,011/hd, pictured with Morgan Harris and Brad Mulvihill of Top X, Gracemere. Pictures by Ben Harden

Rainfall across western parts of the state brought plenty of optimism to the cattle market at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, where the steer price peaked at 732c/kg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.