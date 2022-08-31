Construction of LifeFlight's new Roma Emergency Response Facility is officially underway, with the ceremonial turning of the first sod at the new site on Tuesday morning.
Board chairman Rob Borbidge AO and Assistant Minister for Regional Development Senator Anthony Chisholm shared shovel duties to formally mark the beginning of the construction phase.
The multi-million-dollar facility, which received $1,072,137 in funding from the previous Coalition government, under round five of the Building Better Regions Fund, will future-proof the aeromedical service in the region, with the existing base no longer meeting the operational needs of the Maranoa community and beyond.
It will feature a hangar large enough to efficiently house the AW139 aircraft, which is already dedicated to the Roma base, for the service provided by LifeFlight on behalf of gas companies, Shell QGC, Santos, Arrow Energy and Origin.
Th Surat Gas Aeromedical Service provides medical support for mining employees and their families, as well as donating 150 flying hours per year, to respond to missions in the community and beyond.
Mr Borbidge said it would be a significant improvement on the current helicopter base, which is too small to fit the AW139 helicopter.
LifeFlight Roma base lead Bryce Duke said the new facility would help crew members work more efficiently, with space to conduct on-site administration, training, engineering and maintenance activities.
"There will be an increase in space for crew, staff meetings, training and equipment storage," he said.
"Being purpose-built, it will be tailored to the needs of pilots, medical and support staff.
"It will be a lot easier to do our jobs and will also cater for the needs of our patients."
Senator Chisholm told those gathered for the sod-turning that the Albanese government was backing the project so LifeFlight had the facilities it needed to save lives in the future.
"This project shows the government's commitment to delivering the services and infrastructure that regional communities need," he said. "Funding projects such as this ensures our region remains a great place to live, work and visit."
Contributions from the public have also been vital to the project, with more than $1.5m already raised through appeals and fundraising events.
Mr Borbidge said that as building costs continued to increase, there was still a funding shortfall and a need for ongoing financial donations.
Donations from locals, community groups and the Maranoa Regional Council have also been boosted by significant contributions from a couple of businesses and a major anonymous donor.
"We're incredibly grateful for every dollar we receive," Maranoa Regional Advisory Committee chair Kate Scott said. "Every gift, of any size, will bring us closer to an even safer Maranoa."
People who are in a position to make a larger gift of over $500 will be honoured on LifeFlight's Wall of Legends at the new Roma base.
