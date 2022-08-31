Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Sod-turning ceremony marks start of new LifeFlight base at Roma

August 31 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LifeFlight deputy chairman Jim Elder and chairman Rob Borbidge at the sod-turning ceremony. Picture: supplied

Construction of LifeFlight's new Roma Emergency Response Facility is officially underway, with the ceremonial turning of the first sod at the new site on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.