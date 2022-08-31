Greymare country delivers breeding, backgrounding options

BOASTING magnificent views of the Great Dividing Range and excellent building sites for a residence, Greymare Red Ridges is 488 hectares (1204 acres) of cattle breeding and backgrounding country.
The well developed South East Queensland property is located on Mountain Maid Road at Greymare, about 38km west of Warwick.
Greymare Red Ridges has about 325ha of undulating granite country with the balance being open traprock grazing slopes and hollows. There is also good ironbark timber.
The property has consistently run about 150 grown cattle.
There are three paddocks well fenced for cattle with mainly five and six barbed and plain wires.
Greymare Red Ridges is also well watered and is bisected by four main streams: the east and west branches of Lagoon Creek, Rocky Creek and Greymare Creek. There are also permanent waterholes and five substantial dams.
Owned by the Carten/Walsh families since 1897, it is the first time Greymare Red Ridges has been offered in 125 years.
Greymare Red Ridges is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process, closing on October 10.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
