Weaner steers top at 738c at Roma

A total of 6168 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 726c and averaged 593c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 738c and averaged 615c, steers 280-330kg reached 690c and averaged 597c, and steers 330-400kg reached 642c and averaged 517c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 528c averaging 461c.
Seawright Investments, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 738c reaching $2079 to average $1955. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 568c reaching $1573 to average $1408. Hayes Grazing Partnership (Hayes, RM and MG) sold Angus cross steers to 722c reaching $2137 to average $1883. The Angus cross heifers sold to 612c reaching $1556 to average $1430.
Barbara Plains Grazing, Barbara Plains, Wyandra, sold Simbrah steers to 706c reaching $2200 to average $1918. Bangor Cattle P/L, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Charolais steers to 706c reaching $1869 to average $1810. The Charolais heifers sold to 506c reaching $1587 to average $1253.
RA and CA Bain, Mt. Eden, Roma, sold Angus steers to 672c reaching $1825 to average $1686. The Angus heifers sold to 584c reaching $1406 to average $1406. JG and LN Kadel, Pamaroo, Roma, sold Limousin cross steers to 660c reaching $2366 to average $1811. The Angus cross heifers sold to 516c reaching a top o $1617 to average $1449.
Lynette Denton, Lorne Downs, Augathella, sold crossbred steers to 650c reaching $2016 to average $1914. SP Castles and LD Paynter, Gundoo, Charleville, sold Charbray steers to 646c reaching $2268 to average $2068. Sutton Beef sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 642c reaching $2224 to average $2214.
D and S Hurley, Yarrawonga, Charleville, sold Charolais cross steers to 626c reaching $1950 to average $1823. AR and YM Emery, Mt. Beverly, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 622c reaching $1572 to average $1572. The Angus cross heifers sold to 522c reaching $1232 to average $1124.
Cormack Clan Pty Ltd, Chrystalbrook, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 600c reaching $2009 to average $1891. DW and TL Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell, sold Angus steers to 600c reaching $1803 to average $1551. The Angus cross heifers sold to 532c reaching $1183 to average $1142.
GC and TE Nielsen sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 520c reaching $2770 to average $2501. RA and KA Crozier, Lynton Hills, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 502c reaching $2064 to average $1921. The Brahman cross cows sold to 360c reaching $2058 to average $1880.
D Elliott Investments Pty Ltd, Mt Campbell Station, Winton, sold Droughtmaster steers to 484c reaching $2748 to average $2133. MB and CM Coomber, Hillcrest, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 468c reaching $2333 to average $2124. The Angus heifers sold to 400c reaching $1569 to average $1569.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 534c and averaged 482c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 612c and averaged 490c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 534c, averaging 475c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 500c, averaging 411c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 446c, averaging 397c.
Lennie Brae Holdings sold Angus cross heifers to 520c reaching $1603 to average $1568. SG, RW and TA Cormack sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 419c reaching $2154 to average $2008.
Cows 330-400kg reached 386c and averaged 301c, cows 400-500kg topped at 380c, averaging 343c, cows 500-600kg topped at 388c, averaging 358c, and cows over 600kg topped at 393c, averaging 373c.
Usher Pastoral Co sold Charbray cross cows to 393c reaching $2446 to average $2174. Davidson Livestock Pty Ltd, Cheshire, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 388c reaching $2355 to average $1969.
SPR Cattle Co, Augathella, sold Charolais cross cows to 386c reaching $2504 to average $2449. Winnathoola Pastoral Co, Winnathoola, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross cows to 375c reaching $2716 to average $2146.
Vincent Grazing, Reedsdale, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 370c reaching $2451 to average $2451. PJ Dean Pastoral, Notus Downs, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 350c reaching $1925 to average $1925.
