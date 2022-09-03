A seat at the table for agriculture

Agriculture is worth more than $10 billion to the Queensland economy and is a significant contributor to the very fabric of regional and remote communities. It is vital that agriculture has a strong voice in policy development and the future vision for this state.
Farmers and businesses throughout the agricultural supply chain operate in complex environments across a diverse range of commodities and geographic locations and need a strong, united voice to ensure their interests are understood and considered by government.
Agricultural representative bodies have played an important role in the history of agricultural advocacy in Queensland, working collaboratively across the sector to build a sustainable future for membership cohorts and the industry as a whole.
QFF is a federation that represents the interests of peak state and national agriculture industry organisations, which in turn collectively represent more than 13,000 primary producers across Queensland.
Our members have a long history of fighting for the future of agriculture in this state. For example, Canegrowers has been advancing and protecting the interests of cane farming families in Queensland since 1925. Canegrowers provides a strong voice for the members of 13 local grower companies, located in all of the sugarcane regions of Queensland. Canegrowers not only represents the industry at a state and national level, but ensures the cane grower has a voice on global issues as well with strong links to the World Association of Beet and Cane Growers.
QFF member Growcom is Queensland's peak industry body representing fruit, vegetable and nut growers and will proudly turn 100 years of age in 2023. What an achievement! Growcom delivers services across the entire horticulture industry to businesses and organisations of all commodities, sizes, and regions, as well as to associated industries in the value chain.
Cotton Australia proudly celebrated its 50th year of advocacy recently and this month hosted a national conference on the Gold Coast with a record number of 2500 delegates in attendance, a testament to the ongoing value, relevance and contribution it makes as a representative organisation to what looks set to be a strong future for the cotton industry.
QFF's membership also includes the peak bodies of eastAUSmilk, Nursery & Garden Industry Qld, Australian Canegrowers, Turf Qld, Qld Chicken Meat Council, Pork Qld, Qld Oyster Association along with many of the irrigator peak bodies across the state.
QFF is proud to work collaboratively with its members to advocate on issues and opportunities that are common across the sector. The road ahead is paved with opportunity and challenges for agriculture and QFF will stand with our members to work together to ensure farmers not only have a seat at the table, but a strong voice in policy development and an active part in determining the future for the state of Queensland. Representation matters.
