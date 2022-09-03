Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Agricultural representative bodies vital for industry's future

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
September 3 2022 - 9:00pm
A seat at the table for agriculture

Agriculture is worth more than $10 billion to the Queensland economy and is a significant contributor to the very fabric of regional and remote communities. It is vital that agriculture has a strong voice in policy development and the future vision for this state.

