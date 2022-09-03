A seat at the table for agriculture

Our members have a long history of fighting for the future of agriculture in this state. For example, Canegrowers has been advancing and protecting the interests of cane farming families in Queensland since 1925. Canegrowers provides a strong voice for the members of 13 local grower companies, located in all of the sugarcane regions of Queensland. Canegrowers not only represents the industry at a state and national level, but ensures the cane grower has a voice on global issues as well with strong links to the World Association of Beet and Cane Growers.

