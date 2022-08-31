Queensland Country Life
Farmbuy.com joins the ACM Agriculture business

August 31 2022 - 8:00pm
Farmbuy.com is now Queensland Country Life's new home of property

Our rural mastheads now have a new home of property with Australia's fastest-growing real estate sales platform, Farmbuy.com, joining the ACM Agriculture business this week.

