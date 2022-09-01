Queensland Country Life
Genomic breeding values receive large support from northern producers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
September 1 2022 - 9:00pm
While estimated breeding values may still be growing in acceptance, there was overwhelming support for the GBV concept at a field day at the Belmont Research station near Rockhampton last week. Pictures by Ben Harden

Despite the release and development of genomic breeding values (GBV) across northern Australia, researchers say more participants are needed to ensure the benchmarking tool is highly accurate.

