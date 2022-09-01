Despite the release and development of genomic breeding values (GBV) across northern Australia, researchers say more participants are needed to ensure the benchmarking tool is highly accurate.
While estimated breeding values (EBV) have been around for years, research shows only 15pc of sale bulls offered in northern tropical breeds sales are catalogued with them.
But there was overwhelming support for the GBV concept at a recent field day, held at the Belmont Research Station near Rockhampton.
As part of the UQ QAAFI field day, producers were given the opportunity to hear from Professor Ben Hayes, Dr Geoffry Fordyce and beef industry liaison officer Elsie Dodd on the application of GBVs to the northern industry.
Ms Dodd said the next stage of the northern genomic project was to continue to genotype and phenotype heifers, with a goal of 5000 within the next year.
"This is in order to keep our database current and hopefully work toward improving accuracy," she said.
QAAFI scientist and professor Ben Hayes, who is the director of the centre for animal science at UQ, led the Northern Genomics Project from 2016 and said producers involved in the project were already using GBVs for fertility gains.
"Traits like fertility are really critical for beef production and drive the profitability of beef enterprises," Professor Hayes said.
"It was great to hear from our collaborators, the producers that have been involved in the Northern Genomic project, and how they're already using the GBV benchmarking tool to push their herds to high fertility.
"Producers are starting to realise that fertility is really important for their herds, but they haven't had a good tool, particularly in really extensive operations to select heifers and bulls that are going to produce high fertility herds in the future.
"That tool just hasn't been made available for them and perhaps, I really hope these GBV are that tool."
GBVs cover the following traits: puberty, P4M (rebreed), hip height, weight, body condition score, temperament, tick resistance, and fly resistance.
He was confident a reasonable number of producers would increase their profitability by using GBVs in their herd.
"In the dairy industry, it took probably five to 10 years before the technology really took off, so it will be no more than 10 years in the beef industry for it to be really widespread," he said.
Professor Hayes acknowledged some producers could find it cost prohibitive.
"Producers have to see the benefit out the other side," he said.
"On top of that, if people want to start trait recording and scanning, which is terrific if they do, that has a cost as well."
Cattle veterinarian and beef researcher Dr Geoffry Fordyce said genetics had a significant role in improving live weight production and fertility.
"The biggest challenge for a lot of producers is how they actually collect data and the pathway to get there," he said.
"Selecting for cows that wean calves consecutively, they're the animals that actually produce the live weight and breeding bulls from those animals."
He said the calculation and use of annual live weight production of cattle was limited in practice among the industry.
"The principles of live weight accounting are applicable to all beef systems globally," Dr Fordyce said.
"The assessment itself has to be at the production level and that's not traditionally where we've looked with fertility.
"Its application can be used for weaning, supplementation, heifer mating, first-lactation cow management, selection and culling in breeding herds."
Among the list of guest speakers on the day, three leading seedstock and commercial operators discussed the value and use of Northern Genomics Project's GBVs within their herds.
Michael Flynn, Valera Vale Droughtmasters, Charleville, Peter Mahony, Gyranda Pastoral Company, Theodore, and Andrew Mactaggart, Balcomba, shared their insights on genotyping and collecting data on their cattle with the crowd.
Mr Flynn submitted two cohorts, around 1000 Droughtmaster heifers, in 2017 and 2018, for the project.
Valera Vale Droughtmasters is run over various satellite properties near Boonah, Mt Mort and Beaudesert, as well as the home base between Charleville and Augathella, all feeding into the genetic pool.
Mr Flynn, who is also a vet, said they'd been selecting heavily for fertility traits for about four decades.
He admitted he was surprised when he received the results from his heifers.
"We had a lot of heifers at the lead and tail-end and we thought we'd be better off than that," Mr Flynn said.
"We realised it gave us a great opportunity to reflect more on where we were."
Mr Flynn said GBVs was going to allow them to identify their better performing bulls earlier on and more importantly the ones that are not.
"We're currently focusing on selecting, particularly on puberty and P4M," he said.
Peter and Nikki Mahony of Gyranda Santa Gertrudis stud, Theodore, submitted three cohorts, of over 800 heifers, during 2017-2019.
As a Santa Gertrudis breeder, Mr Mahony said they did have EBVs for the breed and it had enabled them to have some direct comparison with the GBVs.
"There's going to be some variation between them and I imagine that's the process certainly in the EBVs," he said.
"Where am I going to use this in a herd like this? I can see real benefits for multi-breed herds.
"There's also benefits for those producers who might already have quite accurate data in EBVs in that there is areas here that aren't measured in EBVs."
Mr Mahony said there were three traits that interested him; fly, tick and body condition score.
"We're certainly looking at this benchmarking tool for our herd and using it more across those young cohorts of heifers and bulls as well to try and get a broader spectrum of the triats we're looking to select for," he said.
Andrew Mactaggart, with wife Claire and their four daughters, run a breeding and backgrounding grazing business based at Balcomba, Marlborough.
The Mactaggarts submitted two cohorts of 500 heifers to be tested, between 2017 and 2018.
Operating an open-ended competent herd, Mr Mactaggart focused his work on puberty and P4M for his herd.
"We've selected on puberty and P4M and what we've achieved is we've taken out the tallest cattle and we've increased in the hip height," he said.
"Hip height is definitely negatively correlated to all fertility traits."
Mr Mactaggart said it had been difficult trying to use EBVs to improve his herd.
"I was full of enthusiasm to use EBVs, but I still haven't been able to do it yet," he said.
"GBVs on the other hand, gives us the ability to influence the outcome of our herd effectively and efficiently."
All three collaborators will be continuing on with the Northern Genomic Project, and will be submitting heifer data in the next year.
Northern cattlemen and women run large scale operations that can differ to the rest of the country.
Not everything that works down south finds success in the sunshine state.
While estimated breeding values may still be growing in acceptance, there was overwhelming support for the GBV concept.
Bevan Glasgow of Riuna Brahmans, Bundaberg, said he'd seen the benefits of the Brahman Breedplan, but agreed, fertility data was limited for commercial breeders who run crossbred cattle.
"Outside the Brahman breed, there is certainly a big vacuum there in what information they've got on their cattle," he said.
"These GBV is certainly a way of getting a handle on their performers and non-performers in your herd.
Mr Glasgow said the industry needed to continue to update the reference herds, as the DNA changes.
"I think this is the big hurdle we've all got to jump, how are we going to finance the research?" he said.
For the past 12 years, Trudy Mace of Red Ridge Grazing, Stanage Bay, has used breeding values to purchase bulls in the Angus breed.
Ms Mace said she could see the genetic gain.
"GBVs especially, will allow us to look at our heifer progeny and give us a snapshot in time where we go to next," she said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
