Good yarding of weaners at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 607 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale last week.
Cattle were drawn from all local areas along with the Boyne Valley and Biloela.
A large selection of fat cattle came to hand along with a good yarding of weaners.
Droughtmaster bull account BJ and CE Kennedy sold to 324.2c at 790kg for $2561.18.
Brahman steers account HF Ball sold to 386.2c at 610kg for $2355.82.
Droughtmaster steers account KS and DA Goody sold to 385c at 600kg for $2310.
Murray Grey cows account RJ Roth sold to 356.3c at 708kg for $2522.34.
Brangus cows account TJ and SL Clarke sold to 349.2c at 596kg for $2385.
Shorthorn cows account EJ Goody sold to 352.2c at 517kg for $1822.64.
Droughtmaster heifers PM and DM Smith sold to 390c at 500kg for $1950.
Charbray heifers account JT Cahalane sold to 397.2c at 527kg for $2094.13.
Droughtmaster steers account Birch Pastoral Co sold to 530c at 320kg for $1696.
Brangus steers account BD and DJ Urquhart sold to 654.2c at 265kg for $1733.63.
Droughtmaster steers account Ashenhurst sold to 635c at 266kg for $1689.55.
Charbray steers account Moscrop Enterprises sold to 696.2c at 206kg for $1438.81.
Brangus steers account Steven Surtees sold to 694.2c at 208kg for $1443.94.
Angus heifers account Monal Grazing sold to 496.2c at 323kg for $1603.35.
Simmental heifers account KS and DA Goody sold to 526.2c at 285kg for $1499.67.
Charbray heifers account Molly Blyton sold to 522.2c at 219kg for $1144.49.
Droughtmaster cross Cows and Calves account GS and BW Otto sold to $2350.
