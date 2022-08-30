Queensland Country Life
Charbray weaner steers sell to 696c/$1438 at Monto

August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Good yarding of weaners at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 607 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale last week.

