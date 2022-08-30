THE Mungindi community teed off to raise funds for several community organisations as part of the annual Mungindi Cotton Growers Association charity golf day.
More than 60 golfers hit the links to help raise $27,000 for 19 different local clubs and community groups.
Mungindi CGA president, Tristram Hertslet said it was a relief to tee off for Friday's event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the past two years' events to be cancelled.
"It's been a tough time with Mungindi suffering the brunt of Covid border closures and battling through drought, fire and now floods." Mr Hertslet said.
"It was special to see our gathering swell to 100 for the marquee lunch as the community joined us to receive the donations, which will be used to solve problems or create new opportunities.
"In small communities everyone is juggling multiple roles and we're grateful our sponsors have helped us to invest funds into keeping our community strong and vital."
Last Friday's event was a contrast to the 2019 edition, which was held amidst one of the worst droughts on record.
"Returning to better seasons is great news, as cotton production underpins the economic and social wellbeing of our region." Mr Hertslet said.
"It was a fantastic day that brought people together and we're looking forward to welcoming everyone back again next year."
Sponsors of the 2022 Mungindi Cotton Growers Association Charity Golf Day included: B&W Rural, Adama, Moree Real Estate, Mungindi Ginning, CSD, Precision Aerial, Rabobank, Black Truck Ag, Namoi Cotton, Scott Stewart Earthmoving, Orica, Western Rivers Agriculture, Nutrien Ag, RDO, Reardon Operations, Cleveland Ag, Irritek, Bayer and Garrawilla Farming.
