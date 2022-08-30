PTIC cows $146 higher

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 3892 head last week, up 1803 head from the previous week. PTIC heifers registered the largest rise in numbers to offer a total of 816 head.
PTIC cows averaged $2600/hd, kicking $146/hd higher than the previous week. A line of Droughtmaster cows from Toogoolawah aged four to eight years weighing 496kg lwt returned $3000/hd and will travel to Witta.
Advertisement
Heifers 200-280kg kicked $275 higher, to average $1633/hd. A line of six to 10-month-old Angus heifers from Bollon weighing 276kg lwt returned $1920/hd and will travel to a buyer in Rockhampton.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $1952/hd. A line of Droughtmaster heifers aged eight to 12 months from Wallumbilla North averaging 291kg lwt returned $2210/hd and are headed to Springsure.
Steers 280-330kg averaged $2202/hd, up $73. A line of eight to 10-month-old Angus steers from Pittsworth weighing 298kg lwt returned $2060/hd.
Steers 200-280kg averaged $1584/hd, back $116/hd. A line of 114 eight to 11-month-old Droughtmaster cross steers from Springsure weighing 277kg lwt returned $1788/hd.
A line of three to seven-year-old SM Brangus cows from Cooladdi weighing 458kg lwt with CAF returned $3120/hd, heading to a buyer in Longreach.
A line of 26 to 28-month-old NSM Angus heifers from Strathdownie, Victoria, weighing 425kg lwt with CAF returned $4480/hd, $950 above their reserve price.
Queensland sheep numbers rose by 1125 head last week to total 3785 head. Merino wether lambs registered the largest rise in numbers with the category accounting for a third of the weekly offering.
Merino ewe lambs averaged $200/hd, up $21. A line of 900 Oct/Nov '21 drop Merino ewe lambs from Thallon weighing 32kg lwt returned $171/hd to a buyer in Longreach.
SIL Shedding breed ewes averaged $374/hd, up $85. A line of Australian White/White Dorper SIL ewes from Bollon aged two to six years weighing 61kg lwt returned $252/hd and will travel to Warialda, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.