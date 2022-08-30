PTIC cows $146 higher

Queensland Country Life
PTIC cows up $146 to average $2600/hd

By Emma Fessey
August 30 2022 - 6:00am
CATTLE

Queensland cattle numbers totalled 3892 head last week, up 1803 head from the previous week. PTIC heifers registered the largest rise in numbers to offer a total of 816 head.

