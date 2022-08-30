Pioneer River cane and cattle country

A RIVERFRONT cane and cattle property at Pineview is headed to auction complete with its 2022 crop.
Covering 357 hectares (881 acres) across four titles with a kilometre long frontage to the Pioneer River, the property is at Pinevale, about 62km by road south west of Mackay.
The property has a cane production area of 62ha (153 acres) with an additional former 213ha (86 acres) cane area now well established to improved and irrigatable Rhodes grass pasture.
Further diversity into hay production or silage are considered potential options. With fertiliser and irrigation, excellent weight gains in cattle would be possible.
The balance of the property is described as being mostly lightly treed open forest ridge country with signal and Rhodes grasses with stylos well established in places.
There are five paddocks with the fencing in good order.
The very well watered property has a 223 megalitre riparian allocation from the Pioneer River. There are also two bores with 110 and 147ML allocations.
All of the irrigation water is reticulated through a 6 inch PVC underground mains system.
Improvements include the main 387 square metre shed/workshop with a high clearance harvester bay and a second open fronted 231sq m machinery shed. There is also a fibro over hardwood timber framed house in need of renovation.
Plant and equipment offered with the property includes a John Deere 4x4 7710 wheel tractor. The 2022 crop is also included in the sale.
The Pinevale area is about 40 minutes drive south west of Mackay City Gates. Mirani's prep to senior schools are located 15 minutes away.
Pinevale will be auctioned by Blacks Real Estate on September 17.
Contact Royce Dunn, 0428 182 569, Blacks Real Estate.
