The Queensland rugby league scene has been buzzing with the excitement of 17-year-old Mannix Hunt stepping up to coach the Barcaldine Sandgoannas team when it looked like they might have to pull out of the central west competition, then leading them to their first grand final win in many years.
What that glosses over is that those young men came very close to not experiencing that personal and team victory, and the pride they engendered in their community.
Also lost in the excitement is that it wasn't just the Sandgoannas that looked like folding; it was their grand final opponents, the Blackall Magpies, who only four years earlier broke a 30-year drought when they claimed the premiership against Ilfracombe.
Since then, Ilfracombe has amalgamated with nearby Longreach to ensure those towns remain represented in the competition, while against the tide, Alpha reformed and took to the paddock for the first time in 17 years.
Further east and south, the Gayndah Gladiators looked like folding three weeks into the 2022 season, before a number of young men that had been playing in the Bundaberg under 18s competition answered the call to help the central Burnett team.
In a different version of the Barcaldine fairytale, the team went on to claim its fifth premiership in a row after a 34-year drought, in a three-team competition.
"We ended up with 27 players - two turned up then all of them did," coach Robert Linsket said.
"Because they were mates, they all wanted to be a part of it, and support each other.
"One bloke was travelling 110km from Murgon each Thursday to train with the team."
The challenge to mount and maintain rugby league competitions in the bush is one recognised by many, who point to population losses, insurance costs and competing sporting interests as some of the reasons for the decline.
Equally, theories around how to boost the fortunes of a sport that's so important to rural and regional communities also abound.
The QRL's central division outback league and club coordinator, Peter Rafter says junior numbers are still strong throughout the region.
"I've been involved with rugby league for 50 years, playing, coaching, administration, president of clubs, secretary, running fields - in some places rugby league is slowing down a little bit just because of the towns, population-wise," he said. "But the figures for the juniors over the last couple of years out this way have increased by 35pc."
It's the step up to the teenage years and on to senior representation where regional clubs struggle, and there were plenty of theories about why that is, around Bassett Park at Roma on Sunday, when the Roma and district season came to a conclusion.
The jubilant coach and manager of the Wallumbilla/Surat Red Bulls under 18 side, Stuart Maunder and Tim Claas, whose team had just defeated St George Dragons 48-14 in the grand final, said there were so many other options for young people to take part in these days.
"When we grew up, it was either footy or cricket," Stuart said. "And kids go away to boarding school too."
In Tim's opinion, the game wasn't being promoted enough throughout the communities, which he believed was partly due to the loss of local print media outlets.
"I think there's some discussion around how the Roma and district rugby league is going to be operating going forward," he said.
"We're a bit concerned about Charleville sustainability-wise - they've got to travel so far, (and it's) hard to get the neighbouring towns to get them all together and train.
"It's really, really hard but I know they've got good support in the likes of Zoro, the mayor out there, and the sponsorship's great.
"Money-wise I think they'll be right for a little while but a few hidings, year after year, makes it hard."
He said it could be turned around, using Miles as an example, which was 'getting flogged' every week when they rejoined the competition last year.
"But they've stayed as a club and now they have both A grade and reserve grade," he said. "They're still getting beaten but they're slowly getting better, thanks to the foundation that's been laid there."
Peter Rafter has his eye on the senior competition in the western region as well, which now fields a team, the Western Ringers, made up of Charleville, Augathella, Cunnamulla and Quilpie players, in the Roma competition.
"We're going to try a few things down there next year and hopefully get them back up and running to a certain degree," he said, announcing a Nines competition would be held at Quilpie at the end of March 2023.
"They're going to do it slowly, just send invites out to eight teams to start with, and drum up a bit of business out that way.
"If it works out, we can run a competition out there and just make it a Nines competition and premiership, simple as that."
Peter acknowledged that work commitments and fears of how injuries would affect their pay packet, were a large part of the problem in recruiting players.
"A lot of them out there have got young families and paying off houses and cars, and if you get injured there's very minimal insurance that you're entitled to," he said. "So that's in the back of their minds as well."
It was very much front of mind for Barcaldine Sandgoannas club president Rhys Peacock, who said it was by far their biggest issue.
"A player hurts his knee, can't work for seven weeks, how does he feed his family," he said. "The insurance options are very expensive."
He said the club had been setting aside money in the event that someone needed an offset, but said some sort of policy was needed that covered 'the little man'.
"Without these clubs the QRL hasn't got the players feeding through to their competition," he said, putting the onus back on the state body to help.
Peter Rafter said clubs could pay extra insurance premium so that the players, instead of getting $250 a week if they're out injured, would get more in increments of $200, but said that cost a lot more.
"There might be a different option for insurance next year that QRL is working on but I haven't heard anything more," he said.
Past Roma player, coach and now spectator, Scott Walsh would like to see more games to help club finances, and said there needed to be more support for the game from the east.
He was a fan of the Hostplus Cup concept that brought Queensland Outback and Northern Peninsula games, as well as a Burleigh Bears/Norths Devils clash to Roma in July, along with more training for juniors.
"We need them out here doing training with the kids, right through from under 10s to under 14s," he said.
Ron Pollock, a senior and well-respected figure in the Roma rugby league scene, said there was a need to recreate the situation of yesteryear when players 'from the big time' came west and coached in their retiring years.
"Ryan Davies captained Australia, and then he captain-coached St George," he recalled.
"We had coaches like Bobby Bax who coached Mitchell years ago, and Don Furner coached Mitchell way back when he was only young.
"The influence that those fellows had was magnificent."
He said he took his hat off to people putting their hand up to coach now for having a go, but said they should have the benefit of coaches training as well.
"I really think the QRL, NRL or any RL you want to talk about, should be making available to us either the money or the resources to put coaches out here," he said. "He could go round the clubs and coach the coaches, be a head coach."
That would make better use of the talent that abounded in the bush, he said.
Barcaldine's Rhys Peacock said getting a coach had been the crux of their recruitment there at the start of the year, and once Mannix Hunt put his hand up, everything snowballed from there.
"It's hard to get commitment without someone hosting a training session," he said. "Luckily for us, we had a lot of young players that had played in the Central Highlands competition."
As far as having a 17yo in the coaching role, Rhys said they had no issue with his capabilities, but were concerned about peoples' judgemental attitudes and how that could affect him.
"We won our first home game and everyone was on side," he said.
The over-arching lesson from the premiership win was the realisation by the players of how supportive the Barcaldine community was.
"We're teaching the boys that it's so much more than a club - it's all about community," Rhys said.
And that's something that's increasingly important in small towns around the state.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
