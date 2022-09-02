Six liked minded Queensland Charolais Studs have united to offer a top-notch draft of bulls at the inaugural CQ Premier Charolais Bull Sale at CQLX on September 8, from 11am.
In all, 52 meticulously bred bulls have been selected by the highly regarded group of vendors, which includes Mountview Charolais, Reids Charolais, Tanic Charolais, Elite Cattle Co, Veejay Downs Charolais, and Appleton Charolais.
Of the bulls catalogued, 88 per cent are polled, 25pc are homozygous polled (PP), and 50pc are Red Factor, providing buyers with ample options to suit their needs.
Sale vendor Ian Bebbington said the sale was established to supply a larger, quality lineup of Charolais bulls to attract more buyers to a central location in Qld.
"The vendors shared focus is to breed commercially relevant Charolais to add value to a wide range of breeding operations. There are some exceptional sires on offer all of which were bred in Qld, to suit Qld conditions," Mr Bebbington said.
Those unable to attend the sale can bid via the Stocklive online platform.
The bulls will be ready for inspection at CQLX from Wednesday, September 7. To arrange earlier on-property inspection please contact the individual vendors.
The catalogue is now online on the GDL website.
Delivery can be arranged to most areas by enquiring with the sale vendors.
For enquiries please call GDL sale agents Georgie Connor, 0428 347 550, and Josh Heck, 0409 732 676.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
