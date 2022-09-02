Queensland Country Life
Rock solid draft for Inaugural CQ Premier Charolais Bull Sale

MS
Matt Sherrington
September 2 2022 - 8:00am
Six highly regarded Queensland-based Charolais breeders will offer 52 first-rate sires at the inaugural CQ Premier Charolais Bull Sale.

Six liked minded Queensland Charolais Studs have united to offer a top-notch draft of bulls at the inaugural CQ Premier Charolais Bull Sale at CQLX on September 8, from 11am.

Matt Sherrington

