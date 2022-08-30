The Schottelius family's ties to the Braford stretch back to the 1970's with the breed continuing to play a crucial role in their crossbreeding program at Merion, 80km north of Dingo.
Mark and Bronwyn Schottelius run their operation as MR & BS Schottelius, on Merion, where they employ their son Myles and his wife Emma, who live there with their two young girls Kate and Josie, as well as their younger son Joe. Their younger daughter Sara is currently working off farm.
The 7693ha of land on Merion is fairly evenly split between frontage onto the Mackenzie River, and black soil cultivation country, tablelands and brigalow scrub. Buffel grass, green panic and some native grasses are spread across the terrain.
Mrs Schottelius said the rain which fell in November of 2021 "was a godsend".
"We've had good rain this year from March onwards. Our grass is great, our paddocks have been spelled, due to three years of drought, and the cattle are fat. Through the drought we sold our dry steers, which allowed us to spread out and retain our breeding herd," she said.
The Schottelius's have been growing hay under two 20ha centre pivots since 2006.
"Bingegang weir is on our river frontage and water is regulated from the Fairbairn Dam at Emerald. (which is still low 21.02 percent). We have a zero allocation, but we have a carry over amount so we can grow hay next year."
They stopped broadacre farming seven years ago due to unreliable rainfall.
"We're now dryland fodder cropping the cultivation for growing cattle when weather permits. The oats crop is a metre tall at present."
In the early years of their marriage, the Schottelius's lived on Rolf Park, Middlemount, Which was owned by Mr Schottelius's family, while agisting country for their own breeding purposes from 1997 to 2016. They then leased Merion for 13 years prior to purchasing the property six years ago.
Mr Schottelius's family, trading as Schottelius Bros, started a Braford stud in the early 1970's at Willawa, Theodore, before later relocating to Rolf Park.
"We stayed with Brafords since going independent as what we liked about the breed in 1997 still holds true today. They have great temperament and fertility, and they've always met market requirements. They've also adapted well to the differing conditions and country we've moved them to."
The Schottelius have been crossbreeding the Brafords with Simmental, to keep the colour, and to produce more of a flatback article.
"Now we're ready to go back to Brafords. We're buying Braford bulls to join back over the crossbred progeny to get the Braford content across our herd back up."
The family put their bulls in the paddock from November 1 for four months.
"In the six years we've been here it has been a slow process to get the whole herd to a fourth month joining period. We're eventually aiming to get down to three months."
All females are preg-tested each year after their second weaning, and any empties are sold.
"Our PTIC rate was 95 per cent this year, and most years we hover around the 95 to 97pc mark.
"There are no free rides here, every blade of grass has to be productive, weaners are weaned at eight to 10 months of age at an average weight of 230 to 260kg for steers and 220 to 250kg for heifers, though we're at times a bit over or under those target weights.
"Each year returning bulls are vet checked, and semen is motility and morphology tested in September ready for the joining season."
The Schottelius's usually target the feeder market with 18 to 20 month-old steers weighing 480 to 520kg.
"Prioritising the feeder market allows us to shift steers off-property as quickly as possible.
"However there are always a few decks that get too heavy and go to the meatworks, where MSA and Grassland markets are targeted. Cull cows and bulls also go to the meatworks."
The Schottelius's livestock agent Brad Passfield, Hourn & Bishop Queensland, said Braford cattle are very well accepted in the premium grassfed and grainfed markets of Australia.
"I've witnessed an increase in quality and buyer demand on Mark & Bronwyn's cattle due to them having high level Braford and Braford-cross steers and heifers," Mr Passfield said.
He said the Braford breed is a great cross option in central Queensland, providing a clean coated animal for heat and tick resistance, while increasing hybrid vigour with other similar breeds.
"The Braford cattle have an exceptional reputation for performance in feedlots while delivering a high end product which meets MSA standards and excellent eating quality. These Braford cattle are well suited as a premium trade article and also have the capacity to develop to be sent to top end export markets."
The family has been buying bulls from the National Braford Sale since 2014, though due to their crossbreeding focus they haven't purchased many since.
"However, with our focus returning to Brafords we will be attending the sale in the future."
Mrs Schottelius said the sale holds appeal for them due to its central location in Rockhampton.
"This allows us to choose from the best Braford genetics in one location, there is always a good range of bulls presented at the sale as well.
"We look for low content bulls as they help us meet our flatback market range and land type, we also focus on fertility and temperament, and study the scan sheet details thoroughly."
The Schottelius's purchased a share in one bull last year.
"He doesn't have any progeny on the ground for us just yet but he has been energetic and has adapted well to our climate."
Mrs Schottelius said the more information a vendor can provide about a bull they're selling the better.
"It allows buyers, such as ourselves, to be better informed when making purchases so that we select for traits that we desire in our operation. We're currently performance recording our own herd for future decision making purposes."
In 2012 their daughter Samantha classified some of their Braford heifers and purchased her first bull from the National sale to form her own stud, Triple S Brafords.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
