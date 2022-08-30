Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Braford crucial in Schottelius's crossbreeding program

MS
By Matt Sherrington
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:23am, first published August 30 2022 - 12:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A selection of the Schottelius family's Braford breeders on Merion, near Dingo, which are crossed to Simmental bulls and more recently back to Braford bulls.

The Schottelius family's ties to the Braford stretch back to the 1970's with the breed continuing to play a crucial role in their crossbreeding program at Merion, 80km north of Dingo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.