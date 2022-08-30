Queensland Country Life
Home/Sheep & Goats

Positivity in seasonal outlook

KM
By Kristin Murdock
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:16am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekly sales draw local buyers at the Warwick saleyards.

A nationwide trend of increasing sheep numbers is being replicated in Queensland, thanks to a number of positive seasonal factors.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.