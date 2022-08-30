Positivity in seasonal outlook

A nationwide trend of increasing sheep numbers is being replicated in Queensland, thanks to a number of positive seasonal factors.
Michael Pratt, President of Ag Force and also a producer situated south-west of Longreach, said the season so far has been "phenomenal."
Advertisement
"Before this season, the central west region has been drought declared for 15 out of the last 18 years," Mr Pratt said.
"We have had around 50 per cent higher rainfall than last year which is brilliant after the long, dry spell and there is more rain forecast.
"I spoke to someone who said we haven't had a season like this since 1951."
According to ABARES, well above average rainfall and mild temperatures have provided a boost to pasture production across most grazing regions in the state.
"There is a lot of meat sheep and goats in this area," Mr Pratt said.
Mr Pratt said the growth in sheep numbers in Queensland is happening at a rapid rate thanks to inroads made in managing major challenges.
"Wild dogs and drought have long been huge problems.".
"The Queensland Government contributed hugely to the recent establishment of the wild dog fence which has made a massive difference to the small livestock industry in Queensland
"Around 2010, wild dogs turned up in huge numbers, making it impossible to run sheep without adequate fencing."
"Now the western and southern small stock region has 22000 kilometres of fencing enclosing nine million hectares.
"This has been constructed like a mosaic in 190 clusters."
According to Mr Pratt, the fencing of wild dogs has led to a lambing percentage improvement in these areas of around 20 per cent.
"The other major challenge, regardless of the season, is finding workers for sheds and on farms.
"The labour shortage is seeing people leave the livestock industry and that is not good."
The need for employees to sustain the industry is echoed by Ross Ellis, a stock agent who works for McDougall and Sons, stock and station agents in Warwick.
"Sheep numbers are on the rise in Queensland and the future looks great as long as there are suitable workers available."
Having worked in sheds as a wool classer and shearer for many years, he hopes "wool becoming fashionable again" will encourage more workers.
Advertisement
"It's good, honest work and there's camaraderie in the sheds."
"The growth of livestock numbers will need to be matched with a growth in workers."
Mr Ellis agrees with Mr Pratt that seasonal conditions have been positive.
"We've had a generally good season," he said.
"However, that has led to an increased worm burden which has built up substantially in the animals."
Parasites thrive in wet weather conditions.
Advertisement
On the market front, Mc Dougall and Sons run a weekly auction at the Warwick saleyards which has seen consistent numbers coming through.
"We are lucky in that we have a lot of small suppliers and local vendors so don't have to rely on big numbers," Mr Ellis said.
"The wild dog fence has certainly made a difference, seeing an increase in carrying capacity for producers."
"We see mainly Dorpers coming through in this region but past the Southern Downs numbers of Merinos and crossbreds are growing.
"I think we will see more Merinos up this way soon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.