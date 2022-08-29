Commercial producers from across Central Queensland chased the high calibre genetics on offer at the Murdeduke Angus bull sale on Monday, to see it top at $30,000.
Spirited bidding from the packed buying gallery saw the entire catalogue - consisting of 69 stud bulls - gross $1.178 million.
The sale achieved 100 per cent clearance, with an impressive $17,072 average.
This marked a $2778 lift in average and a $449,000 increase in gross compared to the 2021 sale where only 51 bulls sold at auction for an average of $14,294.
The terrific sale result was built on the back of strong buying right through the sale, with prices pushed beyond the $20,000 mark on 21 occasions.
The impressive line-up was offered on behalf of stud principals Simon Falkiner and Lachie Wilson of the Murdeduke Angus stud, Winchelsea, Victoria, who were able to attend this year's sale, after missing out on the previous two sales due to Covid-19 restrictions.
It was John and Judy Acton of Brackloon Grazing, Blackwater, who headlined the sale, with Murdeduke 38 Special R576 hitting the top price of $30,000.
Murdeduke 38 Special had five traits in top 1pc of the breed, including; 200, 400, 600 day Wt, and Carcass weight.
Weighing 950 kilograms at just 23-months-old, he had an eye muscle area of 132 square centimetres and a scrotal measurement of 38.5cm.
He measured 13mm and 12mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 7.7pc for intramuscular fat.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
