Eating quality - in the eyes of Greg Edwards, that's paramount to a good steak, and what drives his ventures into different breeds, of both cattle and sheep, and property purchases.
Mr Edwards and his wife Donna hit the rural news headlines in 2007 when, after paying just $2500 for Billabong Kallum, he went on to breed the $150,000 record-breaking sire known as Wolfang Fred-O, sold at that year's Droughtmaster National sale.
The result means they are often in stories listing the highest priced bulls sold at auction in Australia.
When they started their Wolfang Droughtmaster stud they were living at Clermont, which is where the stud's name comes from, Wolfang peak being a prominent feature in the landscape there.
Mr Edwards said they'd farmed the country at Clermont for 35 years, starting the Droughtmaster stud in the late 1980s and running between 700 and 800 registered stud cows at one stage.
"We only had small grass areas left over from farming so we decided to have quality over quantity," he said.
Pursuing the quest for meat production, this time on the sheep side, the Edwards moved to Tawarra in the Ilfracombe district in 2007, aiming to branch out into meat sheep.
Although the seasons were good the whole time they were there, they realised the country wasn't suitable for meat sheep and so they concentrated on the cattle side of the business, just putting Suffolk rams over 300 Merino ewes as a side business.
"We decided to move to Wowan with the stud though - it was closer to the stud game," Mr Edwards said. "To do the stud thing properly, we had to do it full-on."
It was after he was president of the Droughtmaster Society, where he had been concentrating on genetic traceability, that Wagyus caught his eye for that reason, resulting in the decision to buy some Wagyu cows in 2015/16, and breed them up.
Saying it wasn't a cheap exercise, they now run around 300 cows at Wowan, keeping the progeny until they're 300kg feedlot weight.
The pull of sheep was still strong though - Mr Edwards' grandfather and father each ran sheep at Meandarra - and so they sold some country at Wowan to buy the 8100ha Acme Downs south of Bollon in 2019.
As you'd expect from someone who had branched out into Wagyu, it was the breed known as the Wagyu of the sheep world - Australian White - that the Edwards stocked the property with, along with some Dorper.
"We feel the quality of meat sheep being bred now is quite sustainable - they're durable and very fertile," Mr Edwards said.
So much did the saline country and its browse appeal that they borrowed to add another 12,140ha next door.
"This country was much cheaper at the time than you could get cattle country for," Mr Edwards said, adding that it made sense from a turnover point of view as well.
"With moderate stocking rates, you can make a living here, and it means we're diversifying."
They like the Aussie White sheep because they're structurally sound, placid, and fertile but believe that in tough times, their Dorper sheep may be just a bit tougher themselves.
That was their reason for outlaying $6400 for the top priced Dorper ram at the St George Dorper and white Dorper sale in early August, along with the offspring that result from crossing second cross Aussie White ewes with black Dorper rams.
Drought conditions eased when rain started in March 2020 and the Edwards say they've been blessed with rain ever since.
They say the country is perfect for fattening, which the average weight of 29.9kg lambs at eight months of age testifies to.
They were part of the Fernlee cluster when they first arrived and have since added another 16km to exclude themselves from that.
Despite the rain they estimate they'll mark around 180 per cent of lambs this year, the first that they've been fully stocked on the property.
"We're fortunate we came looking here when we did," Mr Edwards said.
"People said we were mad, it was so dry, but droughts have to break sometime.
"We were chasing eating quality ideals and the country was affordable.
"The country's now double what we paid."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
