Queensland Country Life
Opinion

"I'm no James Bond, but AgForce needs a seat at the table!"

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
September 2 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secrets are sometimes necessary

The name's Guerin, Michael Guerin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.