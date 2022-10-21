Queensland Country Life
Gold City Brahman draft packed with poll punch

By Matt Sherrington
October 21 2022 - 8:00pm
Pure poll perfection: The $36,000 top price bull of the 2021 Gold City Brahman Sale, Doonside Prince Eagle (PP) with buyer Darren Marks Winvic, Kilcummin, and vendor Bill Geddes, Doonside stud, Rockhampton.

First-class bulls have been catalogued for this year's Gold City Brahman Sale at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, from 9am on Friday, November 4.

