First-class bulls have been catalogued for this year's Gold City Brahman Sale at the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, from 9am on Friday, November 4.
In all 53 vendors, from southern to northern Queensland, have selected 195 bulls for the 2022 sale, consisting of 148 registered bulls, 33 herd bulls and a further 14 Vendor Choice bulls. 79 red bulls and 116 grey bulls have been drafted this year, of which 61 per cent are polled.
This number is up slightly on the 2021 sale where 189 bulls were offered, with 176 selling for a 93 per cent clearance, an average of $6849 per head, a gross of $1,205,000, and top price of $36,000.
ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning said the ongoing appeal of the sale for buyers lies in well known seedstock producers bringing their valued breeding's into the north making them more accessible for northern producers.
"There are top quality bulls that are bought up for this sale that will go out and perform well in northern herds," Mrs Fanning said.
She said good drafts are put together for this sale each year with 2022 being no exception.
"The quality of bulls available is defiantly worth a look for producers searching for future sires for their operations. Gold City sale bulls are selected on their soundness of conformation along with a good temperament to present a desirable product for buyers."
Mrs Fanning said further advertising has been introduced to make sure buyers are given the opportunity to know that the sale is held on the first Friday in November each year.
"Vendors travel with their bulls from long distances to make them available for buyers."
She said it has been a good season in the Charters Towers area since the late break in the season.
"The rain at the end of last year gave a lot of producers the opportunity to grow a reasonable body of feed and the rain around March allowed for further growth and for waters to be replenished setting up a for a good season for the majority in the area. Unfortunately, further north dry areas persist."
Online Bidding will be available through Elite Livestock for this years sale.
The sale draft will be available for inspection at the Dalrymple Saleyards, from 2pm on Thursday, November 3. This will be followed by a meet and greet event being held at The Rix Hotel from 6.30pm.
The catalogue is available to view on the ABBA website. Hard copy catalogues were mailed out at the start of October.
For further information please call sale agents Anthony Ball, Elders Rural, Liam Kirkwood, Ray White Livestock, or contact the ABBA office.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
