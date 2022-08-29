Yearling steers and heifers in demand at Toowoomba

There was a small reduction in supply to 180 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.
Overall quality was mixed and there was a wide variation in the standard across most classes. The regular panel of buyers was present and operating.
The better quality yearling steers to feed experienced strong support from feeder operators and averaged a few cents dearer. The well bred yearling heifers to restockers and feed followed a similar trend.
Grown steers and cows were too small in numbers to reliably quote.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 533c to 539c with sales to 558c/kg. A very small sample of heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 495c and sold to 554c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 448c to average 430c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 431c with some to 492c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers made to the occasional 454c/kg.
A handful of grown steers to feed sold to 370c/kg. Heavy weight cows made to 306c/kg. Heavy weight bulls sold to 290c/kg. Cows and calves made to $2420/unit.
