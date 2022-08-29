Queensland Country Life
Yearling steers to feed reach 558c at Toowoomba

August 29 2022 - 11:00pm
Yearling steers and heifers in demand at Toowoomba

There was a small reduction in supply to 180 head at the Toowoomba cattle sale on Monday.

