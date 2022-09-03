Grain prices steady

Queensland grain prices have steadied after recent declines as buyers become more comfortable with the supply outlook.
It has been a turbulent six months for global and local grain markets. Grain markets rocketed to record highs when Russia invaded Ukraine, casting doubts over the grain exports from the Black Sea, a region that now accounts for about a third of world wheat exports.
Prices have since tumbled as the supply uncertainty has eased. Initially, after the rally global markets faltered and fell further as Ukraine grain exports started to flow again after the United Nations-brokered safe corridor deal.
Questions remain over the pace of Russia's grain exports which are being slowed by sanctions and other logistics issues associated with the war on its Black Sea neighbour. This is despite a record large wheat harvest which is likely to around 95 million tonnes.
Even so, global buyers are becoming more comfortable about global grain supplies and are now prepared to wait for these supplies emerge rather than actively chasing them.
This was evident when news wires reported that Egypt's government grain buyer had secured 240,000 tonnes of Russian wheat. They later clarified they didn't buy any Russian wheat as reported, saying the prices were too high.
The same applies in Australia's domestic markets.
Another large winter crop is assured. Australian wheat production for the 2022 is expected to exceed 30mt for a third consecutive season, national barley output is likely to top 12mt and canola production is expected to top 6mt for a second consecutive year.
Crop conditions across the major production areas are average to well above average. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences is expected to confirm the big crop outlook when it releases the September Crop Report next week.
Domestic prices have settled in the past week. Buyers are showing no willingness to chase supplies. Most are well-covered for old crop positions and are content to wait for harvest to secure more new season's grain.
Most of the buying focus has now switched to the new crop positions.
At the same time, farmer selling has almost ground to a halt. Most farmers are not willing to part with grain at lower prices and are prepared to wait.
