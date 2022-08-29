Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Traprock woolgrowers trialling electric fencing to keep out wild dogs

August 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern Downs landholders are optimistic the wild dog exclusion fence will protect their livestock, make their enterprise more viable and provide them with peace of mind. Picture: Mat Warren

An electric wild dog exclusion fence design versatile and adaptable enough to cross gullies and steep rocky areas is under evaluation in the Southern Downs region of Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.