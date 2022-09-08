Only top tier bulls have been selected by the five vendors involved in the second annual Carnarvon Classic Droughtmaster bull sale being held at the Rolleston Livestock Selling Complex from midday on Tuesday, September 20.
Sale spokesperson Jane Barton said the 78 bulls catalogued, including 52 registered sires and 26 herd bulls, will hold appeal for stud and commercial producers in the Central Highlands region.
Advertisement
"The Huntly, Medway, Oasis, Karragarra and Calco studs are very proud to be presenting this high quality run of bulls at the 2022 sale. These studs are all renowned for breeding big beefy reliable bulls to suit all market avenues," Mrs Barton said.
"Each of the vendors top four select sires from their respective drafts will enter the ring first, with a lovely line of bulls to follow after."
Mrs Barton said the vendors had been "extremely happy" with the result achieved at the debut sale last year.
"The average was fantastic for what we feel was a strong draft of bulls. We've improved our combined offering through feedback from our 2021 buyers about what they're looking for in a Droughtmaster bull."
In all 62 of the 63 bulls offered last year sold to reach a sturdy average of $11,365, while the sale grossed $716,000. The sale started strong when Peter and Sonia Fleming, Bundy Droughtmasters, Bundaberg, made the winning bid on Oasis Nebo (P), which became the top priced bull of the sale at $34,000.
Those who're unable to make the trek to the saleyards on the day have the option of bidding from home via the Elite Livestock Auctions online platform.
All bulls selected for the sale will be penned and available to inspect from 2pm on Monday, September 19.
On the morning of the sale breakfast will be on offer at the saleyards, with lunch available throughout the day, and drinks to follow post-sale.
The sale catalogue can be viewed now through the the sale website and hard copies can be mailed out upon request.
For pre-sale enquiries please contact sale agents Elders Stud Stock Rockhampton, or alternatively contact the vendors.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.