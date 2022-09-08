Queensland Country Life
First-rate Droughtmaster bulls set for Carnarvon Classic

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 8 2022 - 11:00pm
The $34,000 top price bull of the 2021 sale Oasis Nebo (P) with Oasis Droughtmasters stud principal Noel Geddes, buyers Peter and Sonia Fleming, Bundy Droughtmasters, and Elders agent Simon Kinbacher. File picture.

Only top tier bulls have been selected by the five vendors involved in the second annual Carnarvon Classic Droughtmaster bull sale being held at the Rolleston Livestock Selling Complex from midday on Tuesday, September 20.

MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

