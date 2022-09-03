What can we learn from the pub?

Yes, you read the headline correctly. What can we learn from a pub that helps us in our business? I'm sure plenty of creative readers will be thinking of some humorous answers...
During the Farming and Grazing for Profit School I'm facilitating this week in Roma we discussed labour shortages. To be more specific, we discussed strategies to attract and retain good people in our business.
We created a powerful list of strategies. One important strategy we delved into was how to create an environment that people want to come and work in, and enjoy being in. This has two parts to it.
The first comes down to housing and equipment. Are you offering a comfortable place to live where people are happy to be when not at work? Or is it a donga on the flat with a wobbly stump to get up into? Is your equipment in working order and safe to use? Or do you need to jump start everything and be careful 'in that truck' because the brakes don't work?
The second comes down to what type of person are you to work with? Are you someone that you would like to work with? Are you good to be around and make people comfortable? Are you a mentor and teacher to your people? Or are you someone they'd rather avoid?
I can hear you thinking "enough of this, tell me about the pub".
During the Roma school we went out west of Muckadilla for our field trip to see the RCS principles in practice. On the way back we stopped in for a refreshment at the Muckadilla Pub. Referred to as the "Mucka Bup" (not a spelling mistake), it has recently re-opened after sadly burning down.
Many of us ended up staying and having dinner there. The team has done a spectacular job creating an environment that people want to stay in. It is a welcoming, comfortable space.
The team behind the bar and serving meals were friendly, smiling and welcoming also. Going by the number of locals that had ducked in you could see they enjoyed being there.
A pub is reliant on people wanting to spend time there. Our stations are reliant on people wanting to come and work there. We are both reliant on people.
Now think into your past. If your local watering hole isn't welcoming, or the staff there don't create a good experience for you - what do you do? Most of the time you go somewhere else!
The same thing applies to your agribusiness. Are you an agripub that people want to be in?
