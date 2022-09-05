The passing of rugby league legend Paul Green this month really shook me. I didn't know Paul personally, but as a casual follower of the NRL I was accustomed to seeing his face on telly and the news of his suicide floored me.
For a person in Paul's position, working among some of the leading health professionals in the country, to fall through the cracks tells me mens' mental health is far from the spotlight.
Advertisement
This then lead me to thinking about our rural men. If Paul Green felt unable to reach out for help when it was likely at his fingertips, where does that leave our husbands? Our fathers? Our brothers?
I watched Jonathan Thurston's devastation over his good friend's death overflow on national television.
One of the toughest men to take hold of a football openly sharing his emotion, declaring "it won't be right, mate."
I think he hit the nail on the head. We Aussies have lived by this old colloquialism for centuries.
It signified putting on a brave face, plastering a smile on your dial and soldiering on.
"She'll be right" brushes things under the rug.
Who are we to decide the worth of another's concerns?
I have no doubt the term was coined in good jest, and Australians are a typically resilient, tough bunch.
What we need to remember is that it's great to be tough, and it's great to know when tough won't cut it and you need a hand up.
This point of view is preached far and wide but maybe it isn't reaching home.
'Call Lifeline' ads on TV aren't enough.
Would your hard working husband who leaves for work in the dark and gets in on dusk stop for long enough during the day to make the call?
As hard as this may be to acknowledge, I think we women need to face the fact we're likely the leaning post for our men.
We are likely the first port of call and with many rural women working on properties alongside the men, we are as in-tune to the pressures of life on the land as anyone else.
I don't mean to suggest the responsibility should rest in women's hands - of course not.
Simply that our men should be encouraged to feel as strong in their vulnerability as they do wielding a chainsaw providing wood for the winter. In my view, even stronger.
- Lucy Moore, writer/grazier
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.