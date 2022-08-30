The road to renovating a 98-year-old dilapidated dairy has been filled with roadblocks and heartache for the Bevan family, but now the cattle farmers are able to spread some joy, opening the quaint cottage to couples.
Kathryn and Clint Bevan have always been passionate about farming and old Australiana, so when they moved from Chinchilla to Kenilworth in 2016 to start a Speckle Park stud, they knew they needed to preserve the piece of history.
Work began on Old Glenroy Dairy in 2018 and continued into 2020 as the state's COVID situation worsened.
The travel ban in March-April created some uncertainty, but Kathryn and Clint finally opened the one-bedroom cottage to the public via Airbnb in June 2020.
Just months later, however, their eldest daughter Ella, 16 at the time, was diagnosed with leukaemia.
"I had to spend a year away from home in Brisbane with Ella. We weren't allowed to leave Brisbane [because] she was so ill," Mrs Bevan said.
Clint took a year off work to juggle their other two kids, Cooper and Abby (then 14 and 10), as well as the Airbnb in a limited capacity.
Thankfully, in October last year, doctors said Ella and her mother could return home.
With travel restrictions gone and their daughter's health improving, the family can now take the time to appreciate Old Glenroy Dairy, which has enjoyed almost a year of uninterrupted prosperity.
"We're back into it and it's doing really well," Mrs Bevan said.
"The response has been amazing, especially over the cooler months - we're booked out almost every day."
Old Glenroy Dairy is a studio styled space with a queen bed, bathroom, kitchen, outdoor entertainment area, fire pit and furnishings from yesteryear, including a claw foot bath.
It's come a long way from the sad, storm-damaged structure it once was.
"I just harped and harped at Clint," Mrs Bevan said.
"I said, 'We've got to fix this. Once it's gone, we've lost history. You've lost it forever'. I think he got sick of me harping at him. It was a real mess but [eventually] we just chipped away at it."
Mrs Bevan said they employed a builder friend who loved working with hardwood to pull down some old sheds and stables and transport the timber to upcycle. They then used all the materials they could off the old dairy.
"He helped, and Clint and I and the kids did most of it. It was a bit of a labour of love really. We all did bits and pieces of it," she said.
"On the end of the Airbnb we've kept three old bails of the original dairy and then we've just decked it out with all old gear that represents dairying back in the day."
While weekday bookings ease as the weather starts to warm up, weekends are still booked out months in advance.
Mrs Bevan said one of the most surprising aspects had been their demographic - mostly couples aged 25 to 35 looking for a weekend away from Brisbane or the coast's bigger cities.
"We were quite surprised. We weren't sure what we'd get. It's [mostly] younger couples just wanting to explore the hinterland," she said.
"I think people realised after COVID settled that we live in such a beautiful space and there's so much to do so close to Brisbane - it's only two hours away. You can have a beautiful weekend away and be home within a couple of hours."
The cattle grazing close to the dairy are also a drawcard, with pats over the fence welcome.
"They're right outside their door, so people love that, especially people travelling from Brisbane for the weekend. It just gives them a real experience of farm life," Mrs Bevan said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
