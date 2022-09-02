The Santa Gertrudis weaner steers the Donner family at Boxvale, Taroom, produce are in constant high demand at the weekly store sales held at the Roma Saleyards.
While running their beef cattle business, Richard and Kim Donner are raising their children, Felicity, Hayley and William, who represent the fourth generation of the family on Boxvale, which has been in the Donner name for 130 years.
It has been 10 years since they took over management of the 4452ha property, which consists mainly of brigalow belah country and pockets on softwood scrub, which runs back to their loamy country where they run their breeders.
Mr Donner said their rainfall has been on par with their historical average to date this year.
"However, there has been consistent rain each month, and how it has fallen has been ideal. The cattle are looking good and are calving at present," he said.
The Donners annually bale grass from 32ha of country set aside for this purpose.
"We use this hay to feed our own cattle, while any excess is sold off to other producers."
It was 15 years ago that the family introduced Santa Gertrudis to their then mainly Hereford breeding program.
"The Santa x Hereford was a good cross that was easy to sell. We've gradually moved to more of a straight Santa herd and we're now joining Angus bulls to a portion of our Santa heifers, with the resulting crossbred calves sold as weaners."
The Donners join in November and take the bulls out in March. This program sees all calves drop at the same time so only one round of branding is required.
"We used to grow out to bullock weights, but with the markets being how they are at present, our best value lies in selling weaner steers at 12-months-old at close to 320kg.
"The last steers we sold through the Roma Saleyards returned 581c/kg, weighing 327kg, to return $1900 per head. Our cull heifers and old cows are also sold at Roma."
The Donners breeding herd currently numbers 800 head, with bulls run at a ratio of 1:50 cows. When looking for new bulls Mr Donner said visual appraisal of an animal is his main priority.
"If a bull looks good calves by him will look good. Once I've noted the bulls that catch my eye, I then look into their figures.
"We buy bulls from several studs to get a variety of bloodlines through the herd. We'll be attending the Dawson Valley and Dangarfield sales this year to potentially source new sires."
Mr Donner said they'll continue to focus on Santa Gertrudis production.
"Santas are where the money is. The straight Santa weaners we sell at Roma either top the weekly sales or are right up there."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
