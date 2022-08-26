Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Long Drive For Drought on path to raise $100k for drought-affected farmers

Updated August 26 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Long Drive For Drought convoy at Calliope on Friday. Pictures: Kirby Barr

Eight nights, 18 towns and 3000km is a mighty effort, but the team at Long Drive For Drought have hit the road again this year, aiming to raise funds for drought affected farmers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.