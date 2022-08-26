Eight nights, 18 towns and 3000km is a mighty effort, but the team at Long Drive For Drought have hit the road again this year, aiming to raise funds for drought affected farmers.
Kicking off in Calliope on Friday, more than 50 iconic 40 Series Toyota landcruiser utes will travel through nine drought declared local government areas over eight days throughout north-west Queensland.
The final night will be celebrated at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame in Longreach on Saturday, September 3.
This year, the organisers have set a goal to raise over $100,000 for Drought Angels.
Long Drive For Drought founder, Brent Reeman said the drought run supports more than just the farmers.
"It's all about being on the backroads, going places that people would never go, we try and stop and stay in little towns along the way so we can spend some money and support the local businesses," Mr Reeman said.
"It's also about getting these old Toyota Landcruiser's out into the bush, driving around together, having some fun and raising money for Queensland farmers."
The Long Drive For Drought covey has already raised over $135,000 over two annual events for Drought Angels, since starting.
Mr Reeman said he was excited to start the convoy's in his hometown of Calliope this year.
"We love staying in small communities because of the great welcome they give us and it's a two-way street...and I'm really excited to be starting in my hometown of Calliope," he said.
Gladstone councillor, Desley O'Grady, said it's incredible to see the impact that the Long Drive For Drought team has made in such a short amount of time.
"Eight nights, 18 towns and 3000km is a mighty effort, but what's even more impressive is they have managed to raise $80,000 before their journey has even begun," Cr O'Grady said.
"This is a remarkable achievement and one I'm sure the Drought Angels will be thrilled about."
All funds raised go to charity partner, Drought Angels, who provide relief to farmers affected by disasters including drought, floods, fires, and plagues.
Although Queensland has benefited from a good wet season this year, 44.9 per cent of the state is still in drought.
Drought Angels CEO, Natasha Johnston, said the Long Drive For Drought fundraiser will help provide essential resources to primary producers across Australia.
"With the help from generous supporters like Long Drive For Drought, we can continue to provide direct and timely financial and emotional assistance for primary producers across Australia impacted by drought and natural disasters," Ms Johnston said.
