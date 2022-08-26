Detectives from the Rural and Stock Crime Squad are hoping the public can help them solve the mystery of 57 goats that went missing from an Adelaide Park property.
Police believe the herd of goats disappeared sometime between July 13 - 22 in the vicinity of district, which is north of Yeppoon.
The herd are made up of a natural poll Boer billy, a Kalahari billy, 15 Boer nannies and 40 Rangeland nannies.
Detectives are requesting information from anyone who may have sighted suspicious activity in the area, or anyone that may be aware of a person who has recently acquired goats by an unknown means or advertised goats for sale.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink.
