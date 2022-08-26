Queensland Country Life
Home/News

South Burnett irrigation farm Glennelle sold under the hammer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 26 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Burnett property Glennelle has sold under the hammer at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.65 million.

HIGHLY productive 55 hectare (135 acre) South Burnett irrigation farm Glennelle has sold under the hammer at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.65 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.