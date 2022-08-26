Ash and Colleen Murray were quite happy with the crossbreeding operations they had in place until they introduced Brafords to the equation in 2018, which have led their program to new heights of success.
The Murrays have run their business on Oban, 40km north-west of Richmond, since 2018. Three quarters of Oban is river country, with Cambridge Creek running through the centre of their land, and the Flinders River on their southern boundary. The remaining country is open downs with gidgee.
Mr Murray said their seasonal outlook wasn't shaping up well through April so the 70mm that descended in May was celebrated.
"Those falls in May greened everything up. We received more since the start of July and our country is looking good. Our mitchell grass has come back and there is a lot of moisture under the ground. Hopefully it'll be a drought breaking year," he said.
Prior to purchasing Oban, the Murrays were leasing 12,141ha of country on nearby Artesian Downs, where they mostly traded, but also had a Droughtmaster and Charbray x Shorthorn herd.
"That cross was working quite well, we were happy with the article being produced."
It was when they moved to Oban and bought 500 Braford cows from Mr Murray's parents, John and Marian, that they saw how good the breeds' fertility was without them requiring too much assistance.
"We've since been preg-testing these cows regularly, which has improved their performance further. We're now reaching a 90 per cent weaning rate.
"The market is also moving in the direction of Black Baldy crosses, which has made the Braford popular. The Braford-cross is in demand in the feedlot market. We also sell surplus heifers to producers who're joining them with Angus bulls."
Mr Murray said the Brafords have high Brahman content in them at present.
"We've been buying Braford bulls to try and make the herd softer. We still want a bit of Brahman content in them, but the crossier the better."
The Murrays run a fixed joining program, which due to the wet conditions and terrain on Oban has been pushed to mid-December through mid-April for this year.
"On the tougher country, on Athlone, our block 70km north of Richmond, the bulls don't often come in at muster. Once they've proven they can perform at Oban they're sent there.
"We cull on feet and structure so we buy as many quality bulls as possible for that purpose. Breeders are culled if they don't produce a calf from the word go. We're on productive country here so there are no second chances."
When they first introduced Brafords, the Murrays worked on achieving a minimum 80pc fertility rate in the cows and 70pc in the heifers.
"While our cow conception rate has increased, its the heifers that are really starting to shine. They jumped to 86pc this year and that percentage was even higher last year. We're currently retaining between 500 to 600 heifers as replacements.
The money has been good for the Braford-cross steers the Murrays have been selling to feedlots via the Richmond Saleyards.
"We were getting 499c to 539c at the start of year, depending on the Brahman-content, 423c to 493c for the last lot we sold through Richmond for the feedlots. Mum and dad have also been sending Brafords to Vietnam, which producers there have been happy with. That's another option we have if we choose to grow them out a bit."
The better season on Oban has also allowed the Murrays to sell cattle earlier than usual and to buy more in than they usually would.
"The cattle have had really good weight gains this year due to the quality feed the rain has helped provide."
To bulk up their Braford bull numbers the Murrays bought 13 sires during their first trip to the National Braford Sale in 2020, and they purchased another 22 last year. John Murray first attended the sale in 1973, prior to the beef slump, and returned in 1979 to start buying Brafords himself, which is from where the line the Murrays purchased came from.
"As we have to travel a fair way to attend the sale it's great to be able to choose from such a large and diverse range of genetics. There, we can speak to stud masters about their semen and fertility data. It has been pleasing to see more studs providing that information.
"When we go to bull sales we enquire about data collection on the dams of the bulls being offered so that we know that we'll be buying superior, proven animals, which have been produced to target the same traits we do, with fertility being the priority. The more data on dams we can get the better.
"We're also mindful of buying bulls with a large amount of red around their eyes, to avoid cancers, which can occur under our harsh northern sun if there's too much white around the eyes."
"We'll go back to the sale this year with the aim of sourcing a fair few more bulls. We will eventually branch out to attending other sales and buying more bulls from out of the paddock."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
