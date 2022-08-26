Renowned horse trainer Gai Waterhouse isn't afraid to say Queensland breeds the strongest horses in the country.
The 'Queen of Racing' was in the sunshine state last week for the Women of Strength Luncheon supporting the Toowoomba Hospital Neonatal Unit.
Advertisement
She had the full attention of the hundreds of people in attendance as she not only inspired them with her story of success, but opened up about some private moments in her life.
Her support for the Queensland racing industry was obvious from the moment she got the mic.
"Queensland horses have got more bone than horses anywhere else and that's because you have fabulous sunshine and it's the sunshine that grows bone and strength so you have very strong horses," she told the crowd.
"What we possess in Australia is this amazing speed. We are probably the best of the fastest horses in the world and you only have to see Nature Strip at Ascot."
Among Ms Waterhouse's stellar resume is even a 2015 Toowoomba Cup win and she announced she would be there next year if an early invite was sent out.
Not many people would expect that the daughter of famous trainer and inaugural Racing Hall of Fame inductee TJ Smith, actually dreamt of being an actress.
"I don't think it's ever really left me - my burning ambition - that's all I really ever wanted to do," she said.
"I'm an only child, my mother and father took me overseas when I finished university and I stayed over there; they came home much to my father's dismay.
"I kept myself employed for two and a half years and it taught me a great deal; it taught me to be very self efficient, to believe in yourself, to go for it.
"And I always say to the boys and girls that work with me, there is no such word as can't.
"You make up your mind to do something, you can do it. There might be plenty of obstacles but you've just got to keep at it and sooner or later you will wear them down."
She landed a spot on the show Number 96 but by the year 1992 she was following in the footsteps of her father and received her racing license.
"You grow up in this atmosphere of this mega hero and I sat opposite him everyday in my breakfast life, in those days kids did eat breakfast, and before I went to school I'd listen to Dad on the phone so it was washing over me and you're not even aware of it," she said.
Advertisement
"...my dad said, 'I don't want you to be a horse trainer' and I said, 'Why not?' and he said, 'Well you might fail?' I said, 'It'll only be you and Mum that will be disappointed and me so let's roll the dice'.
"And then of course I didn't really know how to train. I'd watched him so I thought to myself it's a bit like making an omelet, you've just got to give it a go.
"But I'd obviously been very attentive to my father's training methods and I'd copied them very well and I ended up being quite successful."
Gai herself has trained more than 130 Group 1 winners, won seven Sydney trainers' premierships and was the first Australian female trainer to take home a Melbourne Cup with Fiorente in 2013.
She credited her attention to detail for her success.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.