Steers 200-280kg sell to 718c, average 612c, at Gracemere

August 26 2022 - 12:00am
A run of 47 Droughtmaster weaner steers from Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold to 602c/kg, averaging 270kg to return $1588/hd. Picture Central Queensland Livestock Exchange

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 2795 head offered, comprising 1668 steers, 850 heifers, 257 cows, eight cows and calves and 12 bulls.

