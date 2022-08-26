CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 2795 head offered, comprising 1668 steers, 850 heifers, 257 cows, eight cows and calves and 12 bulls.
Quality and condition were again both good in a yarding which again included a large draft of cattle from Mt Coolon along with several smaller drafts from local vendors.
Increased limits for processor lines and a strong line-up of restocker buyers helped ensure an improvement in most averages for the day.
Slaughter steers sold to 390c, average 371c, steers 500-600kg reached 392c, average 383c, steers 400-500kg sold to 436c, average 409c, steers 330-400kg reached 554c, average 458c, steers 280-330kg made 610c, average 509c, steers 200-280kg sold to 718c, average 612c, and steers under 200kg sold to 706c, average 592c.
Slaughter cows sold to 354c, average 353c, cows 500-600kg reached 385c, average 339c, cows 400-500kg reached 385c, average 327c, cows 330-400kg reached 318c, average 289c, and cows under 330kg made 228c, average 209c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 384c, average 384c, heifers 400-500kg reached 396c, average 372c, heifers 330-400kg made 512c, average 412c, heifers 280-330kg made 556c, average 404c, heifers 200-280kg reached 616c, average 476c, and heifers under 200kg made 548c, average 452c.
Cows and calves sold to $2100/unit, average $2053/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 364c, average 333c, and bulls 500-600kg reached 340c, average 340c.
ES Bambling, Dingo, sold Santa cross steers for 538c/kg weighing 353kg to return $1903/hd. Busby Cattle Co, Goovigen, sold Brahman cross feeder steers for 536c/kg weighing 345kg to return $1854/hd. A Hoare, Bluff, sold Simmental cross steers for 552c/kg weighing 328kg to return $1814/hd.
Mt Flora Pastoral Company, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 602c/kg weighing 281kg to return $1692/hd. I and J Donaldson, Wowan, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers for 602c/kg weighing 278kg to return $1678/hd. SA Debois, Mt Ossa, sold Brangus weaner steers for 706c/kg weighing 240kg to return $1694/hd.
Charlevue Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 636c/kg weighing 230kg to return $1466/hd. Moore and Lang, Boolburra, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for 660c/kg weighing 217kg to return $1434/hd.
DR and KA Geddes, Morinish, sold Brangus cross cows for 354c/kg weighing 619kg to return $2194/hd. D Macaulay, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster cows for 349c/kg weighing 570kg to return $1992/hd. S Connor, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cows for 358c/kg weighing 553kg to return $1968/hd.
Retreat Grazing, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster cows for 348c/kg weighing 533kg to return $1856/hd. AM and EH McCartney, Marlborough, sold Brahman cows for 385c/kg weighing 512kg to return $1973/hd. J and S Schneider, Yaamba, sold Brangus heifers for 612c/kg weighing 272kg to return $1666/hd. J Grant, Barmoya, sold Charbray heifers for 590c/kg weighing 264kg to return $1559/hd.
