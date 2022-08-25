The Gympie Music Muster made its long awaited return for the first time since 2019 when the official concert program got underway yesterday.
Music enthusiasts from across the country descended on Amamoor State Forest for the belated 40th birthday bash headlined by Lee Kernaghan, Kasey Chambers and John Williamson.
The event continues right through until Sunday evening.
More than 100 artists will perform in six venues, over the four days.
The Gympie Music Muster is said to be Australia's original and best camping and music experience.
