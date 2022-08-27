Brisbane's St Margaret's Anglican Girls School held its annual Boarders Support Group Cocktail Party recently.
The evening promotes the strong connection between the day and boarding school and is an opportunity for boarding parents to gather with parents of day girls to thank them for supporting their daughters who are a long way from home throughout the year.
Boarding is at the heart of St Margaret's with the school welcoming boarders from rural and regional Queensland for 127 years.
