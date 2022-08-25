Queensland Country Life
Toyota Tundra development program confirmed for Australia

August 25 2022
The Toyota Tundra is heading Down Under. Picture: Toyota North America

Toyota's biggest and most powerful pick-up, the Tundra, is heading to Australia for testing this year before an expected retail release.

